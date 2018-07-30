Jon Bumstead
stands with veterans
It’s election time and mail people are busy delivering lots of flyers on candidates. The big question when we receive these mailers is “What and who should we believe?” I would like to tell you about my candidate of choice Jon Bumstead who is running in the Republican State Senate primary.
I am a Viet Nam veteran, an active member in VFW/American Legion posts in Muskegon and Oceana County. Through the years I have volunteered my help on veteran events and presently serve as a member of the Hesperia Honor Guard. I have served on committees and advised veterans on how to receive VA benefits through the years.
I mention this only to let you know that when I am out and about with other veterans, the only candidate I have seen checking in with us has been Jon Bumstead. Working on our burger night events twice a month, you will always find Jon poking his head into the kitchen to say hello and ask how we are all doing. Jon is always available to veterans.
Words are cheap, but action tells the story. Regardless of what you have read or heard, there is no doubt that Jon will be a State Senator who will always have the backs of veterans. As they say in the service, he is the kind of man I would like to have in a foxhole with me.
Hope you will support Jon with your vote.
William (Jesse) James
Montague
Do we want the risk?
I want to thank The Beacon for its article last week concerning the Flower Creek Swine CAFO (Confined Animal Feeding Operation). This began to explain the process for challenging State DEQ approval of 1.5 million gallons of manure to be inflicted on White River and Claybanks Townships.
This CAFO and its planned manure spreading are in the wrong place, too close to Flower Creek floodplains and wetlands, especially too close to Lake Michigan. How can we claim “Pure Michigan” when we are allowing swine manure into a central recreation attraction in this area, a drinking water source for communities like Muskegon all up and down the coast?
In the opinion of (State Senate candidate) former Representative Bumstead, this CAFO is wrong due to its “Location, Location, Location.” (But Rep. Hughes, also running for State Senate, has refused to say anything at all about it, apparently playing for support from both sides).
Perhaps the public should know that their tax monies are backing this CAFO. This week, I drove to Big Rapids to read the US government document which justifies USDA backing the huge loan. Prepared by the Farm Service Administration (FSA), this report is supposed to justify U.S. tax dollars being used to pay off the the loan if Flower Creek Swine is not able to make its payments to a bank in Indiana.
This document ignores the current oversupply of pork in this country, mostly due to the tariff war between China, Mexico, and the U.S. It cites the “…consistent demand for the products produced.” But then the document (p. 15) states, “The current economic climate has also created incentives for lenders to reduce risks for higher risk agricultural loans.” What does this mean? We taxpayers should be backing the loan so that the bank takes less of a risk on this otherwise risky loan? And this is used to argue why our taxpayer funds should bear the risk instead?
This document’s “Cumulative Analysis also says, “If not managed appropriately, the pollutants potentially leaving the CAFO may affect public health, watersheds, air quality, soil erosion, and fertility directly or indirectly” and cites stressors such as “nutrients, pathogens, sediments, EDCs, antibiotics, and metals…”
Folks, do we really want to take this risk to Flower Creek and Lake Michigan and offer the backing of our own taxpayer money to do so?
If you want to help ROAD (Reviving our American Democracy) contest the operation of this CAFO, please visit our website to find out how to fight back: Click on <https://roadrevivingouramericandemocracy.org/> “Donate Now” to send a check or just click on the picture of the pigs for GoFundMe.
Margot Haynes
Montague