Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.