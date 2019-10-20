The primary purpose of any government agency, whether it be State, Federal, or
Local is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of it's citizens.
I was pleased to see in last week's Beacon that our elected officials are looking at
having the people decide whether or not to allow the sale of marijuana in our
community. It looks like a number of the council people were leaning towards allowing
the retail sale of recreational marijuana in the city of Whitehall. I quite honestly do not
see how this supports the foundation of putting safety, health, and welfare first.
If the sale of recreational marijuana is allowed, it would, in my opinion, be very
irresponsible to the citizens as a whole. I therefore want to encourage the council to let
the people decide.
I think the whole law was pushed down the throats of the people of Michigan
when the bill was passed state wide by a well-funded and well-greased operation to
make marijuana available for “medical” use. I have no problem with marijuana being
used for medical needs as long as it is really needed for that purpose. Right now the
medical use standards are such that anyone can claim medical needs and pay a
unscrupulous doctor $200 and get get a medical card. This should have never been
passed using these standards. The medical rules and standards need to be revised so it
actually does what it was supposed to do, which is to help the people that really need the
medical help. Our politicians did not work this out with any rigorous thinking when
they passed the medical use of marijuana.
I would urge the city counsel to “let the people decide” on Tuesday October 22nd
at the next counsel meeting.
Tom Conrad
Whitehall