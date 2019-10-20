Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then becoming windy with a steady rain in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.