Regarding Whitehall’s upcoming referendum vote to place the mayoral position on future ballots, it has been erroneously claimed in another newspaper that there would be a change to the election of city council members. Effectively, the only change is that the two year term, currently assigned to the candidate receiving the fourth highest vote, will now be used as the term of the independently elected mayor. When the proposed ballot initiative is approved by voters, citizens will be directly asked to vote for a mayor every two years instead of the mayor being appointed by fellow council members every two years. Given that the single two year term for one council member will no longer exist, the council at large will now consist of six members; three of the six council members will be elected to four year terms every two years. There is no increase in the term length for council members at large - period. Additionally, correcting a quote attributed to a city employee, the City Clerk and City Attorney have no reason to tamper with the proposed charter amendment language as approved by the Michigan Governor and the State of Michigan Attorney General. This language appeared on the petition and was also approved by The Whitehall City Council and Whitehall City Attorney.
In conclusion, the process of selecting the city’s mayor by a vote of the people mirrors the process in our sister city Montague. The process of selecting the City of Whitehall’s Mayor first came under scrutiny in 1975. The assertion that the illegal secret vote for mayor was the primary reason for this ballot initiative is blatantly false. The vote for mayor is an issue about the citizen’s right to choose. The democratic vote for our governmental legislators and leaders is the foundation of our democratic system of governance.
J. P. Rowe
Whitehall