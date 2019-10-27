Fruitland Township registered voters were sent a letter from “citizens supporting the White Lake Fire Authority” urging them to vote “yes” on the November 5, 2019 proposal. The content of this letter was a little short on the whole truth!
This letter left out the fact that the 1.65 mileage increase is in addition to the 1.44 we already pay. So now the taxpayers will have a 3.09 total. Was the WLFA not informed about how this increase will hurt the taxpayers? Is the City of Whitehall and the townships of Fruitland and Whitehall ready for this choice?
As for new equipment, I am all for it but not for the extravagant building that they want to build. The WLFA is centrally located right now. There must be a way to renovate the old building to accommodate the new equipment.
It would benefit the taxpayers to know the whole truth before voting!
Brenda Groessl
Whitehall