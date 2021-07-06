Four people were injured and one critically in a collision on West Fox Road near 48th Avenue in Golden Township July 2.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Irene Estell Young, 67, of 2147 Valley St., Norton Shores, was westbound in a 2007 Ford Focus and passing in a no passing zone. The report indicates Young pulled out in front of another 2014 Ford Escape driven by Floyd Dustin Gunsell, 45, of 10204 Marsalle Rd., Portland and the two vehicles collided in the eastbound lane.
Two passengers in the Gunsell vehicle were also injured.
A state police accident deconstructionist was on scene.