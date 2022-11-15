Police departments in Oceana County were recently awarded automatic electronic defibrillators (AEDs) from the Dickey Foundation.
Officers in Oceana County are dispatched first and respond to scenes of any medical emergency or personal injury crashes within their respected area or immediate outlying areas. It is not uncommon for officers to already be rendering medical care to patients prior to EMS arrival.
“On behalf of all the local police departments within Oceana County I would like to thank Executive Director Betsy Orton of the Dickey Foundation for providing six Cardiac Science G5 Powerheart AEDs to six police departments within Oceana County to better equip our officers with such living-saving tools.
“I would also like to thank Tim Ketelhut, of Team Life Inc., who assisted me through this grant process to obtain these AEDs to better serve our communities,” said Hart Police Chief Juan Salazar.
“By obtaining this generous donation from the Dickey Foundation, this will allow residents and visitors alike to have this life-saving equipment on hand to assist with precious moments during a cardiac arrest emergency which is extremely important for patient survival. By lessening the time between the emergency and ambulance arrival, patients would be given a better than average chance to live,” Salazar said.
Departments benefiting from this donation will be the Hart Police Department, Pentwater Police Department, Shelby Police Department, Walkerville Police Department, Rothbury Police Department and the New Era Police Department.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 8, each of these departments were given an AED to have readily available.