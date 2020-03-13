Given the developing situation with the novel coronavirus the Oceana Agriculture and Natural Resources Banquet Committee has elected to tentatively re-schedule this year’s banquet to Thursday, April 23.
More details will be forthcoming as the logistics of the event are worked through. It is more
important that the health of our community comes first.
If you have any questions related to this event, please direct them to the Oceana MSU Extension Office at 231-873-2129 or the Oceana Conservation District at 231-861-5600 ext.
5.