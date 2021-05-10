Anderson wins 200th, LHS in line for league title

MUSKEGON — Ludington’s girls soccer team is in position to win the Lakes 8 Activities Conference title Wednesday after blanking Western Michigan Christian Monday evening in Muskegon, 2-0. The victory marked the 200th in coach Kris Anderson’s career guiding the Orioles’ girls program. “It’s one of those things where I’ve been doing this for a while,” Anderson said. “I’ve been pretty lucky and pretty blessed to have some pretty talented girls to come through this program. They’ve done a lot with their accomplishments, and they’ve done a lot of good things. “That’s also a compliment to the (junior varsity) coaches that made sure they’re ready for the varsity level and kind of put them in the right places and find a lot of success over the course of this time,” he continued. “There’s a lot of factors that goes into accomplishing this many wins.” For Monday, the Orioles (10-4, 6-0 Lakes 8) broke up a scoreless tie with goals from Hailey Stowe and Sophia Cooney in the second half. Keelyn Laird made seven saves in net. Anderson said he felt his team struggled a bit in the first half after playing an intense game last Friday in a loss to Reeths-Puffer. There weren’t any practices between that game and Monday. “We were flat in the first half. We weren’t connecting passes, there was not a lot of communication,” he said. “One thing is that it’s good to get that out of our system.” Ludington has a shot at the outright league championship on Wednesday when it hosts Orchard View at Oriole Field. Manistee girls drop league game to Orchard View MUSKEGON — Despite having only two substitutes available because some girls were competing in a track meet at home, the Manistee girls soccer team still gave Orchard View a good game before losing, 3-0, in Muskegon Monday night. The Chippweas (3-7) were looking to snag their second win in a row and hung tough with the Cardinals after trailing only 1-0 at the half, allowing that goal with seven minutes remaining. “Our team dominated most of the game. They (the Cardinals) capitalized on the few opportunities they did have,” Manistee coach Jaclyn Kaminski. “We actually had more chances then they did. “But the girls played hard. At one point we were down to just two subs due to dual sports with track, and then an injury. Alora Sundbeck and Mariah Bialik really stepped up on the defensive line. Alora’s been a senior leader back there.” It was still only a one-goal match until five minutes left in the second half when the Cardinals caught a couple breaks and netted their last two goals. Rachel Owens was in net for the Chippewas, as she’s been all season, and made four saves. Manistee’s defense did a good job of keeping the Cardinals under wraps. The Chippewas actually scored a goal late in the second half, but the officials ruled a Manistee player was offsides and they waved off the goal.
Anderson wins 200th, LHS in line for league title