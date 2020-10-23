Amy Morris-Jones claims to have had her nose in a book from the time she was old enough to hold one. That love of reading extended to a love of learning, and, after spending the past two decades teaching college English, she’s excited to be joining the staff of the White Lake Community Library as the Adult Programming Coordinator.
Amy and her family have lived in Whitehall for the past eight years and have spent many happy hours browsing the library stacks and participating in activities like the annual gingerbread house workshop and the Pick-Your-Own book group. She looks forward to sharing her love of learning and hearing your ideas for programs you’d like to see the library host in the future.
FUN FACT: In August, as the library was getting back in the swing of things, 26,470 new items were added to the library’s collection at a total cost of $4,134.09. That comes to less than 16 cents each! Of course, 26,237 of those were digital titles that were added to our Hoopla and Libby collections at no extra cost to the library. The remaining 233 items are the new print books, DVDs and magazines we purchased that are now available for you to check out from the library.
New Library App Coming Soon
We are in the final round of beta testing for a new mobile-friendly library app, and we think you are going to love it! Access all your favorite online library features, plus a few new ones, in a crisp, easy-to-use format. You can browse for titles, view upcoming events, and even check books out to yourself using the camera on your phone! For those of you who prefer our digital collections, there will be easy access to these through the app, and a handy feature that allows you to renew your library card online so you are never stuck with an expired card when the library is closed. Look for the roll-out in the next month or so, and get ready to take the library with you wherever you go!
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of (currently virtual) programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531.