Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all K-12 schools to close for three weeks starting Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5. In order to help Oceana County students meet their daily nutritional needs, area schools are offering food daily and multiple pick-up locations.
In a press release issued Tuesday, March 17 Shelby Public Schools stated that they have “developed a plan to ensure students do not go hungry for breakfast and lunch. The following are pick-up points where students may COME, GRAB, and GO with their food.
“Any student from any district who can make it to a pick up point may have food for FREE.
“In cases where you don’t have transportation, please call us and we will make sure you get food for your children. Phone: 231-861-0317.
“(If you live inside Shelby village limits, please walk to the school or one of our other sites for pick up).
Sites include:
• Oceana County Early Learning Center, 568 N. Oceana Drive in Hart, 10-11 a.m.
• Trinity Lutheran Church, West Stony Lake Road Shelby, 9:30-10 a.m.
• Lake Tahoe Community Center, 10:10-10:40 a.m.
• Shelby Middle School, 525 North State Street Shelby, 9:30-11 a.m.
• Barnett Station in Shelby, 9:15-9:45 a.m.
• Chapita Hills in Shelby, 9:47-10:30 a.m.
• Ferry Community Center in Ferry, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
• The Ladder Community Center in Shelby, 10:45-11:30 a.m.”
On the Hart Public Schools Facebook page, they stated: “Hart Public Schools will be offering free meals for children on Monday, March 16 thru Wednesday, March 18, at noon, at the following locations:
• Crystal Valley Pour House, 7203 N. 126th Ave. in Hart
• Fenton Trucking, 5655 W. 5th St. in Mears
• Spitler Elementary, 302 Johnson St. in Hart
“Meals will be distributed outside from school buses to limit potential contagion.
“Any child, from any school district, age 18 and under, are eligible for these meals. Children do not have to be present, one person may pick up meals for any children in the household.
“Sack lunches will be available Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, we will be offering a week’s worth of packaged meals (7 breakfasts and 7 lunches) at these same locations.
“If you do not have transportation to these locations, and have children that need meals, please contact us as we may be able to make delivery arrangements.
“If you, or someone you know of, needs meals or other assistance, please contact me, Caryn Elam, by pm or email celam@hart.k12.mi.us. We are working with several volunteers and organizations who wish to help their neighbors and may be be able to assist you.”
In a post on the Hesperia Community Schools Facebook page, it was stated that “Hesperia Community Schools will be distributing lunch and breakfast (for the following day) to supplement food supplies enough for two days for families with students on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week beginning Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, April 3, 2020.
“Distribution Points: Bus drivers will deliver food using their bus routes during the time period of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Times will vary greatly, but students may be able to estimate their drop-off time approximately 4 1/2 hours after their normal morning pick up time. Students wishing to get a lunch will come to the bus to pick up the meal. Students who live in town may pick up lunch supplies on Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the school drop off location at the north side elementary bell tower entrance. Adults may pick up meals on behalf of their dependent children.”
Walkerville Public Schools posted the following statement on their Facebook page, “Walkerville Public Schools will be providing grab and go style meals during this state of emergency shutdown. Starting on Tuesday, March 17 and running through March 27 from 10-11:30 a.m. You can pick up meals out of the Main Street delivery entrance. There is no need to get out of your vehicle, just pull through the delivery entrance and we will deliver to you. If you cannot get to the school please contact the office or private message the school here on Facebook.”
Pentwater Public Schools issued a press release Monday, March 16 about food options for their students. The Hart locations were highlighted as well. “Also it is important to know that the Ludington Area School District (LASD) will be providing free breakfast and lunch options to all students in an effort to assist families during this difficult time. The Ludington Area School Distrcit has established locations (Pentwater Days Inn: 7576 S. Pere Marquette Hwy. 11-11:30 a.m.) where their transportation and food service employees will be available. Starting today, Monday, March 16, 2020, LASD will provide both a grab and go style lunch and a breakfast through Friday, April 3, 2020.
“Any child from any school district, age 18 and under, may participate in these programs. Children do not have to be present, one person may pick up meals for any child in the household.”