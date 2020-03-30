In response to the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control, the Pentwater Arts Council made the decision to cancel the Oceana County Student Art Show scheduled for May 8-9. The show will return in spring 2021. Organizers wanted to acknowledge the public for understanding that community heath and safety must by its top priority.
Arts council cancels student art show
John Cavanagh
