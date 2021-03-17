Bad quarter hurts MCC in loss to Norse

NORTH MUSKEGON — North Muskegon used a 20-2 scoring edge in the second quarter to defeat Mason County Central’s girls basketball team Wednesday night, 38-18, in North Muskegon. “In the second quarter, Cian Fairfield was getting contact and getting to the line,” said Central coach Mike Weinert of the Norse’s player. “We went into the half and made some changes. She had 12 in the first half and eight in the second quarter. “Alivia Steiger and Wren Nelson did a good job to hold her down in the second half.” Weinert said the Spartans’ shots were not falling in the game, too, and that led to difficulties. “We had good looks and good opportunities,” he said. “We just didn’t shoot well.” Central (4-12) was led by Jaden Petersen, Nelson and Steiger with four points apiece. Nelson had eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Petersen had three assists. Fairfield led all scorers with 12 points for North Muskegon (4-8). Central’s junior varsity team improved to 10-6 with a 33-9 victory. MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (18) Quigley 1 0-0 3, Green 1 0-0 2, Banks 0 0-2 0, Petersen 2 0-0 4, Jensen 0 1-2 1, Nelson 2 0-0 4, Steiger 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 1-4 18. NORTH MUSKEGON (38) Pannucci 2 0-0 5, Todd 1 2-2 4, Fairfield 2 7-10 12, Francis 1 1-3 4, Cooke 2 0-0 4, Stewart 3 0-0 9. Totals: 11 10-17 38. MC Central 4 2 8 4 — 18 North Muskegon 2 20 10 6 — 38 Three-point goals—Mason County Central (1): Quigley. North Muskegon (6): Pannucci, Fairfield, Francis, Stewart 3. Total fouls—Mason County Central 15, North Muskegon 8. Fouled out—none. JV score—Mason County Central 33, North Muskegon 9.
Mesick 39, Pentwater 20
MESICK — Offensive struggles plagued Pentwater’s girls basketball team in the second half as they it on the road to Mesick, 39-20. The Falcons (4-7, 3-5 WMD) trailed, 6-4, after the first with the Bulldogs taking a 13-9 lead into the break. Mesick (6-6, 6-2 WMD) outscored the Falcons, 14-4, in the third to up their lead to 14 points heading into the fourth, as they topped the Falcons by five in the final quarter to seal the victory. Mikaylyn Kenney led the Falcons with seven points and six rebounds while Haidyn Adams chipped in with five points and five rebounds.
Manistee Catholic 42, Big Rapids Crossroads 29
MANISTEE — Grace Kidd and and Kaylyn Johnson combined for 23 points and the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team registered its second consecutive victory, 42-29, Wednesday over Big Rapids Crossroads in the Western Michigan D League in Manistee. “We brought up all the junior varsity kids and got everybody in the game,” Sabers coach Todd Erickson said. “Big Rapids is having a down year. We just tried on stuff with a lot of different combinations. “It was our best night rebounding, and we had a season high in steals. So, hopefully we’re going in the right directions. We’re not in sync every night, but we’re working on it.” The Sabers (6-6) pulled into a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and led, 23-16, at the half. But they were outscored, 6-5, in the third period and saw their lead shrink to just two, 28-26 heading into the fourth quarter. They outscored Crossroads, 14-7, in the final eight minutes. Kidd scored 13 points to lead the Sabers, followed by Johnson with 10, Leah Stickney had eight, Rachel Callesen added five and Ashley VanAelst finished with four. Stickney and Callesen each had seven rebounds and Kidd six. Kidd added four assists and six steals. Stickney had seven steals.
Bad quarter hurts MCC in loss to Norse