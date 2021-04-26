CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s baseball team suffered a pair of Western Michigan D League setbacks to Mesick Monday in Custer, 11-3 and 2-0. Miscues in the field helped to pave the way for the loss in the opener, said Eastern coach Ward Stever. In the second game, Eastern had its chances to score but it couldn’t get the timely hit. “We had runners on second and third with no outs, and we eventually loaded the bases and did not score,” Stever said. “I like the way we came back.” In the opener, Wyatt Crawford took the loss as he allowed seven runs — three earned — on nine hits, three walks and four hit batters over five innings for the Cardinals (5-3, 4-2 WMD). Evan Zerby pitched the final inning and he allowed four earned runs on two hits, a walk, a hit batter and two strikeouts. Brody Hays hit a double with Clay Shoup and Keegan Bates also collecting hits. Hays and Shoup scored runs while Bates had an RBI. In the second game, Darin Stever took the loss in three innings of work. He allowed two runs on three hits, three walks and six strikeouts. The game was called because of darkness. Crawford, Bates and Zerby joined Neal Stewart and Eli Shoup in collecting a single hit each.
Ludington 7, Tri-county 6
COMSTOCK PARK — Ludington’s baseball team scored a 7-6 victory against Howard City Tri-County at the home of the West Michigan Whitecaps, Lake Michigan Credit Union Ball Park in Comstock Park. “Any chance you get a chance to play at a professional stadium is a special opportunity, but coming away with a win makes it that much better,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “It was a great back-and-forth game and our guys battled from start to finish to come out on top. It seemed like everyone contributed to the win. “We are hoping to build off that momentum as we prepare to take on (Western) Michigan Christian tomorrow and Thursday.” Wilson Gunsell got the victory on the mound as he pitched two innings and allowed two unearned runs on two hits. Hayden Madl pitched three innings and allowed four earned runs with four strikeouts. Brad Mesyar got the save as he pitched an inning and struck out one. At the plate, Mesyar was 4-for-4 with four RBIs. Jacob Irelan went 2-for-2 with two walks and scored twice.
MCE drops pair to Mesick