BENZONIA — The Ludington high school baseball team won both games of a doubleheader against Benzie Central on Thursday, 2-0 and 7-2.
The first game was a pitcher’s duel, with Aris Knoll pitching six innings of shutout baseball, allowing four hits and striking out four.
Joe Benz went 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI.
The second game was also well-pitched for Ludington, with Brody Kaminski pitching six innings of one-run ball. He allowed seven hits and struck out four.
Nathan Dillehay went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Ryan Kandalec went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
“Tonight was two great team wins,” Ludington baseball coach Evan Kroeze said. “All year we feel like we have been saying we’re going to put it together, and we finally feel like we did that. There were contributions from everyone tonight, 1-9.”
Kroeze called the pitching performances from Knoll and Kaminski “the biggest story tonight.”
“Two freshmen on the mound tonight, dominating from start to finish,” he said. “Those two gave us the jolt we needed.”
Ludington plays at Kingsley on Monday. The doubleheader begins at 4:15 p.m.
Marion 16-13, Mason County Eastern 0-3
CUSTER — Mason County Eastern faced a tough Marion baseball team on Thursday in Custer and dropped two as the Eagles captured a second undefeated West Michigan D League championship.
“We had a number of errors tonight, but Marion hasn’t lost a conference game in two years,” said Eastern coach Ward Stever.
Marion’s pitcher threw a perfect game one, winning 16-0 in three innings. Stever said, “Nine up, nine down.”
Keegan Nelson took the loss, throwing three innings, giving up 16 runs, 11 earned, off 12 hits, two walks, two hit by pitch, and striking out five.
“We could have been out of the first inning in 12 pitches, but Nelson ended up throwing 36 to wrap up the inning. We just had some errors,” said Stever.
In the second game, the Cardinals (6-10, 6-8 WMD) were able to put runners on base and score a few. In fact, Ron Hasenbank started the game with a single, Zach Howe was hit by a pitch and then both runners advanced on a passed ball and Hasenbank scored on a second passed ball.
Freshman Aaron Drake stepped to the plate and hit a home run over the fence, giving Eastern a 3-0 start to the game. Unfortunately, the lead did not last long.
Drake started game two, throwing the first 1 2/3 innings, giving up 13 runs, three earned, seven hits, eight walks, one hit batter and struck out three. Clay Shoup relieved for the last out of the inning, walking one and retiring the last batter on a ground out.
Zach Howe pitched innings three and four, giving up seven runs, all earned, on three hits, walked six, hit two batters and struck out one.
Hasenbank was 2-for-3 at the plate and scored twice. Howe, Drake and Nelson all were 1-for-2. Howe scored a run and Drake hit a home run and had two RBIs. Clayton Logsdon walked twice.
The Cardinals are back on the diamond on Monday when they host Benzie Central.