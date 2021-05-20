SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s baseball team kept Bear Lake in check, including getting a no-hitter in the nightcap, as the Spartans swept the Lakers in non-conference play. The night was senior night, and coach Chris Carr was thankful for his trio of seniors — Jackson Kimes, Ethan Johnson and Hunter White. “These boys played with heart and soul tonight as it was their last regular season home game of their career,” Carr said. “I’m really going to miss these boys. They’ve given me everything they’ve got over a lot of years. I tip my hat to them for what they’ve done and are about to do in the future.” Will Chye no-hit the Lakers as he had a walk and 11 strikeouts. He also had two hits, as White and Kimes. Simon Shimel, Jacob Johnson, Gage Ruiz and Brayden Overmyer each had hits in the second game. White pitched the opener, and he allowed a run on three hits, a walk and struck out nine. At the plate, he hit a single and had two RBIs. Chye had a single and two doubles with four runs and three RBIs. Ethan Johnson had three RBIs as did Shimel, with Shimel adding a single. Ruiz had two hits.
Ludington 6, Manistee 1
MANISTEE — Ludington’s baseball team defeated Manistee, 6-1, in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference contest in Manistee. “Tonight was all about our starting pitching,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “Jacob Irelan was dominant on the mound and commanded all his pitches, locating in all four quadrants of the strike zone. Offensively, we did enough to win in extremely tough hitting conditions.” Irelan pitched the complete game as he allowed one earned run on five hits and 11 strikeouts for Ludington (17-7, 9-2 Lakes 8). Ty Wincheski and Stephen Weinert each went 2-for-4. Wincheski scored two runs, and Weinert had an RBI and stolen base. Evan McCarthy had a hit with two RBIs.
