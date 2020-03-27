The White Lake Beacon is continuing to serve its readers and the community through the COVID-19 pandemic which is hitting Michigan hard.
While trying to stay as safe as possible for our customers and employees the community media outlet is committed to being a key site for information to those who are sheltered at home.
The Beacon, on its website, www.whitelakebeacon.com and in its E-Edition is posting more current and extensive news coverage than can be published in the print edition which will be having fewer pages because of a decrease in advertising from businesses which have either closed or cut back operations as a result of the Stay Home Stay Safe order.
A key part of our online coverage is a local and national link to Coronavirus news provided by members of the Community Media Group on each of their websites.
To keep Beacon employees and community members safer, we've changed our operations. More of the work by the editorial and advertising staff is being done at home, or at safe distances in the office.
Much of our news coverage will be done by phone or email to reduce personal contact. Personal contacts will be done at a safe distance.
Our office will have limited customers hours starting Monday, but we will be available for assistance by phone or email.
The Beacon office will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers can reach Mindy 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays by phone 231-894-5356 or email mindy@whitelakebeacon.com. Please call the office before coming. Most business can be done without leaving home.
We encourage members of the community to Stay Home Stay Safe and we will get through this together.
(By the way, I'm wrote this article from my dining room table at home!)