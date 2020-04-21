Beaumont, key care provider during virus, announces layoffs
DETROIT (AP) — Beaumont Health, which has treated thousands of coronavirus victims as Michigan’s largest health care system, said Tuesday it’s cutting 450 jobs and temporarily laying off 2,475 employees due to a drastic drop in revenue from services that can’t be offered during the pandemic.
Beaumont CEO John Fox was blunt, saying revenue from surgeries and other procedures has “dried up — they’re gone.”
The state has barred Michigan hospitals from performing nonessential procedures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, which can cause COVID-19, a respiratory disease that can sometimes turn fatal.
Beaumont has 38,000 employees and eight hospitals in southeastern Michigan. It said most of the temporary layoffs will involve people who are not directly caring for COVID-19 patients. Most of the 450 job cuts will be among corporate and administrative staff.
“We also expect economic pressures on Beaumont and the health care industry to continue well after the COVID-19 initial surge subsides,” said Fox, who is cutting his pay by 70%.
Beaumont had operating revenue of $1.07 billion in the first quarter, a drop of $78 million. The first quarter included only a few weeks of the coronavirus.
Beaumont’s footprint has put it in the middle of the outbreak because Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties have 76% of Michigan’s virus cases.
Beaumont said it had 794 COVID-19 patients Monday, down from a peak of 1,223 on April 7. More than 500 people have died at Beaumont out of 2,468 deaths statewide.
Meanwhile, Henry Ford Health System, which has five hospitals, reported 549 COVID-19 patients, a slight drop from Monday.
DETROIT NURSING HOMES
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he would release a detailed report on deaths at city nursing homes Monday — unless the state stops him.
At least 124 COVID-19 deaths have involved nursing home residents, nearly 20% of all deaths in Detroit, Duggan said.
“I’m sure that number is dramatically understated,” he said.
Detroit hopes to have all residents and staff at 26 nursing homes tested by Thursday. Separately, 140 companies in the city with about 5,000 active employees have signed up for testing, including the U.S. Postal Service.
“A lot of people who have the virus are spreading it and don’t even know,” Duggan said.
___
Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Michigan.