The 12th annual Blue Lake Twp. Firefighters’ Association St. Patrick’s Day 5K is approaching, with an early registration deadline this Friday, Mar. 13. The race itself is set for Saturday, Mar. 21 at the Blue Lake firehouse. All race proceeds benefit the Blue Lake fire department.
The annual event, which welcomes over 100 finishers each year, will start at 10 a.m. A half-mile fun run for kids ages nine and under is slated for shortly after the 5K.
This year, the popular annual Firefighter Division of the race, in which firefighters can form teams and run together, will be opened to all first responders, including fire, police, EMS and dispatch. Any team of three or more may register together to compete for a traveling trophy. The Kilt Division also returns this year, in the spirit of the holiday.
The cost to race is $25 if pre-registered by Mar. 13, or $20 to pass on the available t-shirt. First responders receive a special rate of $15. After Mar. 13, registration is $30 with first-come first-serve access to a t-shirt. The half-mile fun run costs $5 to register.
Registration is available at www.runsignup.com, or to receive a paper application via e-mail, contact debbietherrian@aol.com.