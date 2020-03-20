Body found in lake off Holland State Park
HOLLAND (AP) — Divers have recovered a body in Lake Michigan in an area of Holland State Park where a teenage girl from Flint vanished in January after a large wave swept her into the lake.
Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies were called the park’s north pier Thursday on a report of what appeared to be a human body lodged underwater in rocks there. A sheriff’s dive team worked for several hours before freeing the body from a hole in those rocks.
Sheriff’s Sgt. James Douglas said the body was taken to Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids for an autopsy. A 16-year-old girl, Eliza Trainer, went missing in the area on Jan. 1 after being swept into the lake by waves. She is presumed to have drowned.