Bomb threat suspect arraigned
TRAVERSE CITY — A Cadillac man arrested on suspicion of calling a bomb threat in to a news outlet and a bank branch was arraigned Monday in 86th District Court and released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
Michael John Wirkutis, 39, was arrested in Wexford County on Friday and had been in Grand Traverse County’s jail.
Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Attwood said Monday it was likely the prosecutor’s office would be asking the court to revisit the bond issue.
“We don’t have the full report back yet, but when we do we ask the court to look at that and we probably will,” Attwood said.
Traverse Narcotics Team officers arrested Wirkutis as he left his Nelson Street home, according to Traverse City Police Department Detective Matt Richmond.
“We developed a suspect in the Cadillac area after a call was made to a Fifth Third branch by the same individual,” Richmond said Monday.
On Friday the news outlet received a call saying there would be a robbery at a Fifth Third bank in Traverse City at 11:30 a.m. that day using explosives.
The bank received a similar call, employees were notified and law enforcers posted near the branches, as the caller never specified which one was to be robbed, Richmond said.
Grand Traverse County sheriff’s deputies, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, the Cadillac Police Department and Michigan State Police assisted with the arrest.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 23; a preliminary exam for March 30.
Wirkutis is being represented by attorney Shawn Worden.