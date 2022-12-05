HAMLIN TWP. — The Ludington bowling teams came up short against Oakridge in the competition at Stix Bowling Center in Ludington on Monday.
The girls team lost, 14-16, taking the Baker game one, 113-108, but lost the second Baker, 83-99. In the boys competition, the score was 6-24. Ludington won the first Baker game, 131-123, but lost the second Baker, 106-121.
Individual scores in game one for the girls team: Anna Grimes 85, Karly Gokey 95, Grace Ashley 102, Elicia Byrd 98, Rylee Hardenburgh 113. Game two scores included Sophia Rupp 66, Julia Gilchrist 111, Ashley 132, Byrd 111 and Hardenburgh 113.
In the boys competition, individual scores included Darius Byrd 91, Dominic Reamer 103, Damion Ott 117, Lucas Ruggero 134 and Cameron Fetters 121. Game two scores were Jaden Shultz 111, Byrd 104, Ott 97, Ruggero 149, Fetters 130.
“All in all, this was a better day, but we have to get over this bump,” said LHS coach Maggie Bates. “We have to start hitting our marks consistently and having a consistent release.”
Bates praised her team, saying, “We have a great group of kids, and I know they will get there… I know these kids will put in the time and effort and will come out ahead.”
The Orioles bowl next on Wednesday when they travel to Holton.
Orchard View at Mason County Central
HAMLIN TWP. — Mason County Central opened the 2022-23 bowling season on Monday at Stix Bowling Center, dropping both the boys and girls matches to Orchard View by scores of 28-2 and 27-3, respectively.
Individual scores for the Spartan boys team were Kurtis Basler with a 143 and 127 for a 270 series and Jonathan Smith with 102 and 118 for a 220 series.
The Spartans were led by Haley Story with games of 126 and 142 for a 268 series and Gretchen Linenfelser rolled games of 98 and 104 for a 202 series.
Central bowls next on Wednesday when they travel to Montague and play at Sherman Lanes at 3:30 p.m.
Ludington at Muskegon
MUSKEGON — Ludington’s bowling teams opened the season at Sherman Lanes in Muskegon, bowling at an invitational.
Grace Ashley led the Orioles’ girls team with a 127 while Julia Gilchrist had a 122. Dominic Reamer led the boys’ team with a 163 followed by Lucas Ruggero with a 143.
“(Saturday) was a good way to start our season,” said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. “We have room for growth, and I can’t wait to see where this season goes.”