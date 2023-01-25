BIG RAPIDS — Mason County Central jumped out to a lead in the first quarter, scoring 26 points on the way to a 60-48 win over Orchard View in a boys basketball game played Wednesday at Ferris State University.
“I thought we had a good finish to the game,” said Central coach Tim Genson.
Spartan Will Chye led all scorers with 21 points. Jayden Perrone was 7-for-9 from the free throw line and ended the game with 13 points, and Jack VanderHaag chipped in with 10. Chye contributed with 10 rebounds, Perrone had seven, Smith five and VanderHaag had two steals and two assists.
“Jack VanderHaag had a really good game. He and Tyler Thurow played good defense in the second half and shut down Orchard View’s Keith McAllister on the perimeter,” said Genson. “I thought Landon Smith gave us a good second half.”
The Cardinals were led by McAllister with 14 points and Delaney Oakes added 12.
The Central win came in the first-ever meeting in boys basketball between the two schools.
Central (10-2) had free throw shooting that was an added bonus on Wednesday, shooting 16-for-25 as a team as Orchard View (2-9) was 4-for-9 from the line.
The Spartans have a short break before playing on Tuesday, hosting Montague in Scottville.
ORCHARD VIEW (48)
D.Oakes 5 0-0 12, S.Oakes 3 3-6 9, McAllister 5 0-0 14, Watson 2 0-0 4, Sewell Jr 3 1-3 7, Scott 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 4-9 48.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (60)
Chye 9 3-4 21, T.Thurow 0 2-2 2, Smith 0 0-2 0, Perrone 3 7-9 13, O.Shimel 0 0-2 0, Cole 1 1-2 3, Sterley 1 1-2 4, VanderHaag 3 2-2 10, Myer 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 16-25 60.
Orchard View 18 10 9 11 — 48
MC Central 26 9 11 14 — 60
3-point goals—Orchard View (6): McAllister 4, D.Oakes 2. Mason County Central (3): VanderHaag 2, Sterley. Total fouls—Orchard View 18, Mason County Central 14. Fouled out—Orchard View: D.Oakes. Technical fouls—none. JV Results—Mason County Central def. Orchard View.
Manistee Catholic 42, Mason County Eastern 40
CUSTER — Manistee Catholic earned a slim victory at Mason County Eastern against the upset-minded Cardinals in Wester Michigan D League play Wednesday, 42-40.
A last-second 3-point attempt by the Cardinals bounced off the rim to secure the victory for the Sabers.
“Man, that was a fun, physical game,” said MCE coach Mark Forner. “Coach Fortier had scouted us well and (Manistee Catholic), they really shut down our two top scorers, Clay Shoup and Nate Wing.”
Manistee Catholic took an early 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Cardinals fought back to take a 23-22 slim lead in to the break at halftime.
The Sabers (6-5, 5-3 WMD) outscored Eastern (1-10, 1-7 WMD) in the third quarter, 13-10, and took the lead 35-33 going into the final quarter. Both teams scored seven points in the fourth and there were several lead changes, but in the end, Manistee Catholic won by two, 42-20.
“Fortunately, Aaron Drake and Zach Howe stepped up for us and played their best games of the season,” said Forner.
Drake and Howe both scored 11 points as Shoup added nine.
“Losing isn’t easier, but we had Clay Shoup with an open 3-point look at the end of the game, and it rimmed out,” said Forner. “We will live with that shot and I am pleased with out kid’s progress tonight.”
With the win, Manistee Catholic improves to a 58-49 all-time series lead against Mason County Eastern. Four of the last five games played between the two schools have been decided in overtime or by three or fewer points.
Manistee Catholic is back on the court on Friday when they travel to Brethren and Eastern is at Walkerville, also on Friday.
MANISTEE CATHOLIC (42)
Capling 1 0-0 3, Rizana 2 0-2 4, Hybza 0 1-2 1, Barnett 1 0-0 2, Hallead 2 2-2 8, Gunia 5 2-2 12, Oleniczak 2 2-5 6, Starchef 1 4-5 6. Totals: 14 11-18 42.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (40)
Tyndall 2 0-0 4, Shoup 3 1-4 9, Wing 2 1-1 5, Howe 3 4-4 11, Drake 4 3-7 11. Totals: 14 7-16 40.
Manistee Catholic; 15;7;13;7–; 42
Mason County Eastern; 12;11;10;7–;40
3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (3): Hallead 2, Capling. Mason County Eastern (3): Shoup 2, Howe. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 17, Mason County Eastern 16. Fouled out—Manistee Catholic: Oleniczak. Technical fouls—none.