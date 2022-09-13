Each week, I highlight two players to watch for each Oceana County football program. Here are my picks for Week 4:
Hart (2-1):
Eman Hertzler — WR/DB: If there’s one player on the Pirates’ offense that looks more dangerous than Joseluis Anaverde, it’s Hertzler. The sophomore’s speed gives him the advantage when looking to turn the corner on the outside, something he did often in the second half this week.
Blake Weirich — QB/DL: Like head coach Joe Tanis stated, Friday’s action against Shelby was Weirich’s return to the field after nursing an injury and Hart’s defense seemed better for it. While he may not have stacked up a flashy statistical outing, his presence was key to shutting down the Tigers’ offense. Look for him to be even more impactful when the Pirates take on Muskegon Heights Academy.
Shelby (0-3):
Lalo Garcia — QB/DB: Garcia’s quick decision making and movement outside of the pocket made Shelby’s offense look completely different than it has in recent weeks. If Fortier likes what he saw out of his backup quarterback in the team’s only scoring drive against Hart, expect him to earn the start this week.
Treyjin Waller — RB/DB: Waller (3 catches, 45 yards) once again led the Tigers in receiving this week, the second-straight week he’s done so. The only question remaining for him, is who will be throwing him the ball. If Boughan is the man, expect the two to continue the chemistry they’ve had. If not, it’ll be interesting to see if Garcia finds that same connection.
Hesperia (1-2):
Alex Gleason — QB: Gleason is the do-it-all man for Hesperia and it seems the Panthers will live and die by his arm talent and running ability. If Gleason can clean up his turnovers from last week, he should be able to keep up with a fast-paced Norseman attack.
Skyler Stalbaum — RB/DB: Stalbaum was a force on both ends of the ball, but I’m more interested to see how he performs on the defensive side. After all, Stalbaum has gotten in on two turnovers (an interception in week two and a fumble recovery in week three) in consecutive contests.