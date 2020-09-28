Brian W. Veltman
New Era
Brian W. Veltman, 59, of New Era, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at home following a brief illness. Brian was born Dec. 31, 1960 in Hart to Richard and Barbara (Currie) Veltman.
He was a longtime resident of Shelby before moving to New Era 15 years ago. Brian married Sharon Wiersema June 28, 1982. He was employed by Aldyne in Montague for 21 years. Prior to working for Aldyne, he was the baker at Shelby Bakery for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Melinda (Scott) Roberts, Timothy Veltman and Andrew (Krystal) Veltman; his grandchildren, Alexis Veltman, Destiny Veltman, Anthony Tomo, Aiden Veltman and Kailey Veltman; his brothers, Dave (Frances) Veltman, Steve (Sandy) Veltman and Joe (Audrey) Veltman; his sister, Marcia (Ted) Jeske, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Mark and Gary.
Visitation was Tuesday, Sept. 29, 5-7 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. Visitation continued Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. at New Era Christian Reformed Church. Precautions regarding COVID-19 will be taken at the visitation and funeral and interment. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.