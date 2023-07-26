Of all the jewels in and around Ludington – the historic lighthouse, the golden beaches, the pearled sunsets and more – one gem stands out as being true to name and nature: Victoria’s Jewelry.
Located at 327 S. James St., Victoria’s Jewelry offers a sparkling variety of jewelry – new, vintage, heirloom and more – many of which are one-of-a-kind and specially designed upon request. Operated by Vicki and Mike Drzik, the business also offers reliable expert repair service on-site.
“We’re celebrating five years at this location,” said Vicki. “We had 30 years at our Indiana location, which is now closed. We love Ludington & our awesome view of the marina & the SS Badger’s comings & goings. It’s a perfect fit for us.
“Mike is our master bench jeweler and he does all our repairs and custom work, and we all do design work. Both of us began learning jewelry making skills in high school. Mike has more than 40 years of experience in all aspects of jewelry making. There was a time when Mike was making jewelry in our basement. He had a full time job and his jewelry work was his hobby.”
As for the here & now- Many of our customers who purchased engagement rings in our early days in Indiana, have made the 4 hour drive to our Ludington store. They have asked us to design 25th & 30th anniversary rings. Or brought their now adult children to have us help with their engagement ring purchase. That has been the biggest compliment to receive. We’re now helping their kids & grandkids! It is so rewarding!
Victoria’s Jewelry receives much of its showcase merchandise from a number of major U.S. suppliers and designers and what they don’t get from them, they create “from scratch.” “Mike does a lot of very earthy, organic types of pieces in sterling silver, with different types of semi-precious gem stones that appeal to art lovers,” said Vicki.
Designing the perfect engagement ring is our speciality. Helping to choose this very important piece of jewelry is the most exciting part of what we do. We get to make a lot of people really happy.
“If someone comes in with an idea, we can create what they want and make it special, and we won’t duplicate that exact design.
“We also get a lot of customers who come in with inherited pieces of jewelry that they would like to have made into multiple pieces to be able to hand down to many family members.”
And for those looking to protect their jeweled heirlooms, Victoria’s Jewelry can help in that area, too.
“We do a lot of appraisals for insurance purposes,” she said. “People will bring in their most prized possessions and we can put that on paper so they can be adequately insured. Many senior citizens are asking us to do the appraisals to have documentation of worth- to hand down when the time comes. We really enjoy seeing & appraising the vintage pieces. And love that they want to keep these beautiful pieces intact.
“In addition to selling new pieces and designing pieces for people, we also have an estate case, where things are vintage, used, or hard-to find, and that case is ever-changing. People are always bringing us different things that pretty much represent every decade. One time we had engagement rings that dated all the way to the 1800s, up to the present day – we had an engagement ring from every decade. Mike & Vicki are thankful & very proud of their more than 30 years of accomplishments & being a trusted & respected small business. Vicki said - We would love to continue this tradition into the future. We are so lucky to have 2 awesome employees that are learning the skills needed to carry on for us & keep the store going for many more years!