ABC Kidz opened in 1993 with an idea that we needed a secondhand clothing store for children in our area.
“We started in a small location on South James Street,” said LouAnn Reed, owner. “Within the first year we outgrew that store and moved to our current location. We were here from 1994 to 2000 and during that time we expanded and started carrying new merchandise, in addition to consignment.
“With this expansion we moved to a larger location in Ludington across the street from Scotty’s restaurant and we were at that location from 2000 to 2011. Our love for downtown sparked thoughts to have an additional location in Ludington and that’s when we opened Purple Monkey.
“When we were deciding what to name our new business, we had these monkeys that were in the store that were purple and we just thought, ‘oh, that would make a cute name – The Purple Monkey Children’s Boutique sounds interesting and that might get people through our door,’” LouAnn Reed said.
Indeed, its very name conjures up images of fantasy forests and wildlife wonderlands, a playland paradise ruled over by a friendly, fluffy purple monkey.
And then, when another opportunity arose, LouAnn took another bold step to make her business the success it has become.
“In 2011, this building became available and so I decided to move ABC Kidz downtown again, back to my old location,” she said, “so for a couple of years I had two locations, the new and the consignment. In 2013 we made the move to combine our two shops to one location to make things easier for our customers.
“We expanded our new merchandise two years ago. Now we have tons of boutique clothing, toys, books, accessories in The Purple Monkey and for ABC Kidz we opened our basement and we have some of our consignment upstairs and bigger sizes are downstairs. We go from newborn all the way up to size 16-18 for boys and girls.”
A lifelong resident of Ludington, LouAnn talks with pride and passion about the community she grew up in, and the business she has built to be part of that community.
“I love it here,” she said. “I grew up here, I’ve lived here my whole life. I can’t think of any better place to be. There’s just something about Ludington, our beaches and our state park – it just brings people here. I think we’re a very friendly community and people like that.”
And just as Ludington has grown over the years, so has LouAnn’s business.
“Here at The Purple Monkey, we have a huge amount of toys,” she said. “Our new merchandise is what you would find in Grand Rapids. We are one of the largest suppliers of Melissa and Doug toys all up and down the lake shore.
“I’m grateful and thankful for all these 30 years, for all the loyal customers and all the relationships that we have formed. We couldn’t make it without them. Be sure to follow our Facebook page for all the exciting happenings throughout the summer during our 30th anniversary.”