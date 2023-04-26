The road to personal independence for students with special learning needs in the West Shore Educational Service District (WSESD) travels through its proven Adaptive Driving program.
“I think it’s empowering for the students and it’s exciting to see them take one step closer to independence,” said Kelly Olson, Transition Coordinator at the WSESD, where she works to support students in gaining the life skills and work experience they need for life after high school.
“I think our Adaptive Driving program is extremely important because one of the biggest barriers for the students to gain meaningful employment and the ability to live independently is being able to get around in their community, especially in some of the rural communities that we serve where it’s really difficult for those kids to get to and from work if they don’t have their own driver’s license.”
Erica Fenton, mother of a Shelby student who earned his Level I driving permit through the class, echoed the educator’s sentiments about the Adaptive Driving program.
“I think it’s very well organized,” Erica said. “They have a very small group of kids – probably seven or eight – so it’s much more individualized for the kids. I know my son, Nolyn, did very well and that was something he never thought was possible, so he kind of surprised himself. I really like how (they) kept in contact with the parents every week. Nolyn enjoyed it very much. He’s already been driving our car with me and yes, he’s even been giving me tips,” she said, laughing.
Kelly said a cornerstone of the program – and a main one at that – is how the district limits the number of students for each class, a move which guarantees more one-on-one interaction between teacher and student.
Premier Driving Academy provides the classes in a personalized small-group setting and incorporates specific accommodations for every learner.
“I can’t praise Dan Wagburg and Premier Driving enough,” said Kelly. “Students are able to have the written tests read aloud to them and ask to have a question repeated. If our class were a traditional class of 30, instead of our eight, this would not be possible.
Students cover the same content they would receive in a traditional driver’s education class but at a slower pace, giving them a better opportunity to master the content.”
Kelly said any fears or concerns the students might have about the class are usually overcome quickly with insightful guidance by the instructors.
“Some of the students have a lot of trepidation, they’re a little nervous going in, but as they get more familiar and comfortable with their instructor, their class, and as they get some extra time behind the wheel, they get more and more comfortable,” she said. “We just wrapped up a class in Hart just before spring break and we just started a class at the ESD building. The classes run for 12 days. We run two classes of Level I each year, and two classes of Level II each year.”
And while the students walk away – or drive away, if you will – with a sense of pride and independence after earning their Level I certificate, that success is typically celebrated as a family achievement.
“Everybody is excited to be able to walk away with that Level I learner’s permit so that they can practice with their parents,” Kelly said.