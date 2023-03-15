Advanced Integrative Practices, LLC, is an umbrella, where four separate businesses within the building: CM Beauty and Wellness, LLC; The Salt Room; Points of Healing Acupuncture, LLC; and Quest for Wellness, LLC, deliver unique yet complementary services in a combined effort to deliver a better quality-of-life through health and wellness.
“We offer several integrative options to complement traditional, Western medicine, and work as part of an integrated wellness team,” said Devin Carrasco, of the Salt Room.
“It’s nothing new, though it’s definitely new and upcoming in this area. We have a lot of local people who come in, a lot who come from Manistee, Pentwater, Irons, Scottville, Baldwin, Grand Rapids – we’re getting people from all over in the short time it’s been open.
“The Salt Room is a room for relaxation that helps respiratory issues, skin issues, it works with sleep and anxiety – it is a room filled with Himalayan Pink Salts – it’s pretty amazing.”
Points of Healing Acupuncture, where Devin works with Dr. (Margaret) Ashton, treats a wide variety of ailments and it works wonders.” Devin said acupuncture patients have successfully been treated for ailments such as plantar fasciitis, post COVID symptoms, any pain syndrome and more.
“We treat people with a variety of chronic conditions and also work with patients going through various therapies for cancer, kidney disease helping them get through their treatments with minimal side effects and discomfort that normally come with those treatments, particularly chemo and radiation. We’ve helped long time smokers stop smoking after three to four treatments.
Karla Cain, owner of Quest for Wellness, adds to the team with massage therapy, featuring her unique 4-position Rotisserie Massage, and hypnotherapy, which is learning how deep relaxation and new messages to the Subconscious Mind can create positive changes in one’s life.
“I offer holistic facials and reflexology”, said Christa LaDuke of CM Beauty & Wellness, LLC. My professional skincare line Hale & Hush focuses exclusively on sensitive skin, health-challenged skin, and anti-aging skin. A lot of times people who have gone through oncology treatments have skin that is sensitive, dry and itchy from radiation or whatever treatments they are on, and so this Hale & Hush skincare line is designed to help with that. “And if you think about it we all want the same thing – holistic health – and it all corresponds with one another, it all ties in together.”
Christa is also a reflexologist, a practice she said that is “... based on the principle that the anatomy of the body is reflected in a miniature version of reflex zones on the feet, hands and ears. A reflexologist will apply specific pressure to the reflex zone which matches the area of the body the therapy aims to treat. This pressure will then trigger the body & its healing process in the corresponding area of the body. Although a reflexologist works only on a small area of the body, the treatment works in a far wider way.”
Advanced Integrative Practices, LLC will provide pain relief, relaxation and healing at one or more of the four practicing partners of the businesses within the building.
“We can facilitate help for just about everything here, It’s a team thing,” Christa said.