Rebecka Baugus will get under your skin in a Mason County minute, and that’s a very, very good thing.
Never a person to rub a person the wrong way, the energetic owner of Becka’s Bodyworks in Ludington delivers tension-attacking, stress reducing massages day after day, to client after client.
“A massage helps to take care of your ailments, because it helps to relax your body, and it also helps to relax your autonomic nervous system – it gives the opportunity to regulate the heart rate and it helps regulate your blood pressure, and more,” Rebecka said.
The autonomic nervous system is a component of the peripheral nervous system that regulates involuntary physiologic processes including
heart rate, blood pressure, respiration, digestion, and more.
“A massage will even help with the mental portion of things, it will help you to relax, mentally,” she said. “People tend to let things go as their body is relaxing on a table getting a massage, so it kind of gives the brain a minute to not be so overwhelmed.”
Tension, said Rebecka, is both real, and curable.
“We can feel if there are tight muscles – tension,” she said. “I’ll have runners who’ll come in and they’ll have a tight hamstring and that’ll give us the opportunity to relax those muscles and bring them back to a more natural state. If we have tension in some areas of the body, it will
affect other areas of the body.
“I have a variety of clients who’ll come in with certain ailments, whether its their neck and shoulders, or their hips and lower legs, so with massage we can target those specific areas, or we can just treat the whole body and give it an opportunity to relax. It’s all up to the client.
We have people who’ll come in and are just looking for a whole-body relaxation massage. We treat everyone a little bit differently, each
person is different, each body is different; age can be a factor, gender can be a factor, a big part of that would be your overall health, are you taking any type of medication, are you taking any supplements, what kind of things are you putting into your body will also have an affect on
how your muscles and your nervous system, as well.”
Becka said “... each client is a little bit different.”
Some, she said, are talkative, while some stay quiet.
“I have some clients who like to come in and they might have a conversation with me through our whole session, and this is fine,” she said. “I also have some clients who come in – especially if it is their first time with us – and they can be a little nervous, they stay quiet. The communication factor can play a part of it all.
“I use a lotion, and I’ve also started to look into some essential oils to help with some of those ailments. The lotion will help with a nice glide, but it also will help me to get more of a grip I need to have when working on some of those muscles. All of the lotions I use are fragrance free
and dye free because they are used on people who might have sensitive skin. I probably see 25 or so people in a week and every week is
different. Some I see on a weekly basis, and others not so often.”
Becka, who delivers relief through massage to clients from Mason County, Manistee, Pentwater and more, said she wants “... to thank God, and thank people in my community, for their support”
“I appreciate all of them,” she said.