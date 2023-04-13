Back when a movie ticket cost a buck and three bits, when a gallon of gas cost but four dimes, and a first-class postage stamp could top an envelope for a mere eight pennies, a young entrepreneur-in-the-making smiled ear-to-ear when he ceremoniously set off to one side the first dollar made, after selling the first pizza he made in Manistee.
This month David Anderson, his family, friends and fellow workers at Big Al's Pizza will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the family business, which was opened in 1973 by David's father, Art Anderson, the latter who sadly and unexpectedly passed away in mid-March. For five decades the pizza parlor has been a go-to gathering place for home folks and visitors, alike, and a few years ago was honored by Pure Michigan for being one of the best places in Michigan to get a pizza.
Family, friends and fellow workers to celebrate Big Al's Pizza golden anniversary? The truth is, in a small coastal community the size of Manistee, the whole community will celebrate that marvelous milestone, and remember the family man, business man and community activist who made it all happen, one slice of pizza at a time.
“Without the sacrifices dad made, this place wouldn't be here,” David said. “It's funny because this was going to be a stop-gap job for him, but he couldn't find a teaching job after he graduated from Central Michigan University. So, he said, 'I know how to make pizzas, so I'll do that until the teaching market turns around,' but he never got back into teaching, and his pizza making just took off. ”
Today Big Al's employs about three dozen workers. That number will grow as the crowds grow this summer when the business could serve as many as 500 pizzas in a single day, though “... we probably average 150 to 200 a day,” he said.
And it all goes back to the vision — and tastes — of his dad, Art Anderson.
“Dad knew every person who walked in the door, and everybody knew him,” David said. Every day someone will stop in and say, 'oh, we drove three hours to get here,' or 'we were up in Petoskey and we had to make sure we stopped here in Manistee to see you,' before they went back to Indiana or wherever it was they were from. It's humbling, and it's intimidating, too, because we know they are expecting us to be one of the best in the state. So, we try to put out the very best product we can, consistently.
“We were voted among the top 10 in Michigan by Pure Michigan and for a little city like Manistee, that's humbling. But the big thing for us that it says a lot about our community, people who grew up here are family oriented. We see people who were kids when they used to come in here and they are now grown and bringing their kids here – it's great. It's funny when you see customers who came in with their moms and dads, and now they're coming in as moms and dads. It's nice to be part of their growth and traditions.
“We use the same recipes, the only time we changed was when something was no longer produced,” he said. “Our most popular, I would say, is probably our pepperoni, ham and sausage pizza. Our sauce for our sub sandwiches has been well-received, too. I've had customers buy it and ship it all over the state, and all over the world. People have sent our sauce to wherever their loved ones are serving in the military, or going to school.”