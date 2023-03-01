Even on the cloudiest of days, a sun shines bright in the Big Apple Bagel shop in Ludington. Such sunshine is delivered in the day-to-day smiles of owner Tonya Beetz and her staff of 18 kind and caring employees.
“We have a consistent group of people who come in,” said Tonya. “We know a lot of them by first name and that is one thing that is very important to me — getting to know my customers and learning their names, learning about them, and developing that personal connection with them.
“We have a lot of people who’ll come in and get their bagel and specialty coffee and sit down and read their newspaper. Or they’ll bring their iPads in and play their games or scroll through the internet. Maybe they’ll read a book. I have some small groups from churches who’ll come in and have their Bible study here. I have a group of older gentlemen who meet here every Monday morning and they’ll have their breakfast and coffee and stay for a couple of hours. Sometimes, I come out and sit with them.
“I want to continue to build on the relationships that we have with our customers, and getting our products more known in the community,” she said. “Big Apple Bagels has been here for over 20 years and there are still people in Ludington who don’t know we’re here. I can’t stress how important our customers are to us and how much I appreciate that they come in here and spend their money with us and spend their time here, because of who we are and the products that we have to offer — those customers mean the world to me and I always want to make sure they leave our store feeling better than when they walked in. I want them to know they are important and that we care about them, and not just as customers.”
“We get a lot of business at six o’clock,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll have customers waiting for me to open the doors. My favorite is opening the store and having three sheriff’s department cars waiting in the parking lot. I love serving our law enforcement officers their breakfast. The staff at Big Apple Bagels loves to show our support of law enforcement, veterans and first responders.
“We serve bagels and muffins that are freshly made, every day, from scratch. Our Everything Bagel is probably our most popular. It’s a plain bagel and is topped with an everything seasoning – garlic, poppy seeds, onions, oats and other seasonings. We have cheesy bagels, like the asiago or Swiss cheese, we also have sweet bagels – apple pie, French toast, cinnamon sugar. All our bagels and muffins are made on site, from scratch, every single day.
“We also offer a variety of bagel sandwiches, salads and in the wintertime, soups,” she said. “We have specialty coffee drinks – cappuccino, latte, iced drinks and more. We make our own cream cheeses – different flavored cream cheeses, including plain, onion and chives, cheddar bacon, garden veggie, honey cinnamon, jalapeno salsa and strawberry. The bagel chips are cinnamon sugar and garlic. We have all kinds of deli sandwiches. We slice our own meats and veggies and they are served on bagels. Our most popular is the Big Apple Club which has mayonnaise, American cheese, bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce and tomato.”
Tonya bought the business in August, 2020, during the COVID shutdowns.
“Who doesn’t buy a restaurant during that (pandemic)?” she said, laughingly. “But, I did. I felt that God was telling me this was the next step I was supposed to take, so I went with it, with no looking back. God only gives you a light on your feet so you can see your next step, just a little light on your feet – He doesn’t give you the big picture – He gives you the next step. And I just try to take those next steps that He takes, with me.”