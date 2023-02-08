Carl Wentzlof and his fellow artists can turn any kitchen, or bathroom, into just that – a work of art.
As co-owner of the Blue Water Cabinetry and Design of Muskegon – though they ply their trade all across West Michigan and beyond – Carl and his team use their individual and collective artistic visions to create one-of-a-kind masterpieces for the homeowners they serve.
“We'll design your kitchen, or bath cabinets and tops, and we'll help you select your products.” Carl said. “We sell seven different cabinet lines and pretty much all different solid surfaces – counter tops, or shower walls, tiles, that sort of thing.”
Carl said their business was started in October, 2017, and happily added “... we've been growing by about 50 percent every year – a pace that sometimes can be difficult to keep up with.”
“Hopefully, that (pace of growth) will stop this year because we're about where we want to be,” he said of his company's current workload.
Carl is proud of his staff, and of the individual and collective talents they bring to the business.
“Our designers are specialized,” he said. “Two of them are interior designers, but are also kind of like architects in the way they fit everything into a room. It's hard to pin it down to just one (job) classification for them.
“We have four designers on staff, over all, and I have a part-time guy who helps us. We cover mostly West Michigan from Fremont west, all the way up to the Manistee area, to south of Holland.”
This area, he said, is one he loves to work in, and call home: “It is really beautiful here, the problem is the rest of the country is finding that out,” he said, laughing as he pointed out how more and more people are moving into the rural nooks and crannies that make up the West Michigan coastline. Still. it's that continued growth, he said, that's helped Blue Water Cabinetry to grow steadily, too.
“Contractors will bring us their customers – you know, their jobs – though we also do just regular retail, walk-in customers and home owners who are redoing their homes, we'll help them do that. Or, we'll even help them find a contractor. We, personally, don't install, but we do have contractors we can help recommend and if you have your own, we can work with them. We don't install because we don't want to compete with or contractors.
“We did bring on a new product line – Bridgewood (Cabinetry),” he said. “It's a smaller company, a family company, very modern with their machinery, but still a hands-on.”
Carl has been in his current vocation for five years. Before that he worked with “mobiles and remodels, and aluminum products.”
“And I've always been right here in this part of West Michigan,” he said.
And while the company continues to grow at a prospering pace – and why not, satisfied customers will cause a company to grow – Carl does remember when not too long ago during the dark days of the pandemic when businesses, big and small, were slowed.
“It did make a difference, it made things difficult,” he said. “We struggled through it. But now the supply line is getting better and though it's not back where it was pre-COVID, it's definitely improved by I'd say 80 percent from its worst case. Things are starting to normalize a little bit. I don't know if this is the new normal, of if we still don't know what the new normal will be, I guess. As a business, and I think it's the same in almost every industry.”