Vision and patience can make for an unbeatable combination and for Carole and Bob Kosanovich, owner of Nautical Yarn (21 yrs) and Book Mark (12 yrs) of Ludington, having an abundance of both will soon turn something that has been good for years, into something that will be truly great for many years to come. Long known as a true community gem with a friendly staff that sparkle in their own right, the longtime Mason County businessman is on the cusp of turning a longtime dream into a reality.
“We want to make Book Mark a place where the community can come and feel relaxed,” he said. “We want to be a go-to place where some people can sit and do business, some can sit and study, some can come and meet in here, some can come in and search for the reading materials they want, and where all can come in for a good meal. We’ve put in this lounge and behind it is a conference room that’s private so that if a group wants to meet privately it can meet in there.”
Barista Nicki Danyluk, who first joined the Book Mark team in 2014, said Bob’s vision “for the building were plans he had years ago, and now he’s doing ‘em.”
And Terra McIntosh, another barista who along with Nicki and longtime barista Britt Schrader, manage a brand new kitchen – are employees who are routinely encouraged by Bob to “develop new and tasty items” to serve their customers. Terra’s key lime blueberry pie won a blue ribbon at the Mason County Fair last year.
“We definitely had a little too much fun coming up with new items and taste-testing everything,” she said. “Most of our food is a little different from other places. We really try to create a unique taste to everything, something different that you don’t normally get. I just get an idea and we’ll go with it, like with our spinach, parmesan, mushroom, mini stromboli. Our people like it.”
Smiling, Bob nodded his head: “That was delicious.”
Book Mark’s current menu includes wraps, sandwiches, salads, baked items, coffees, frappes, tea, blended cremes and smoothies, lattes, and more.
“They really don’t follow recipes so much as they experiment,” Bob said. “That’s what makes us stand out – our food will be really unique and special. Before we sold anything the staff had about a month to taste what’s being made, so we had a month trial run before we sold anything. Because of our staff, I think we have high-quality food.”
With a staff of a dozen employees – nearly all of them have worked there for a number of years – Book Mark not only will be taking on new and “adventurous” menu items, but also will expand exponentially in floor space, the number of serving tables and more – it will offer loungelike areas to relax. Of course it will maintain its hard-earned identity of offering books, magazines, newspapers and other reading materials – their support of local authors remains a priority – toys, puzzles and more.
But for all the changes that are forthcoming, Bob said one crucial element will remain in place, the high quality of service that will be provided by his staff.
“Because of longevity, we don’t have a problem finding staff,” he said. “We have an excellent staff and they know people, and if and when we need more people, they know who to call. A lot of businesses have been having trouble getting and keeping staff, that’s not the case with us. We have good people working for us, and we have for a long, long time.”
Nicki attributed Book Mark’s success to attract and keep loyal employees to Bob, himself.
“That goes a long way when you’re trusted and respected by your employer,” she said.