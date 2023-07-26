One word aptly describes the heart, soul and mindset of one of Mason County’s most trusted business organizations, and that word is “alliance.”
“‘Alliance’ is central to who we are, and what we do,” said Brandy Miller, president and CEO of Chamber Alliance of Mason County. “We really wanted to make sure ‘Alliance’ was represented in our name because we are working very collaboratively with community partners to not only achieve our goals, but also to help our members achieve their goals.
“We have really strong, time-tested partners. Our chamber is unique – even throughout the state – that within our own office we have collaborative relationships in that we are staffed to work for a number of organizations – our Convention and Visitors Bureau, our Economic Development, our Community Foundation, our Mason County Promise – are all housed in the same office and our Chamber staff all have varying supporting roles for all of those organizations.”
In “rebranding” its name to give the organization “a little better explanation to what our direction has been and will continue to be, it’s right there in our name,” she said, a name that takes ownership of all four corners of the county and all that lies in between.
“We have been focused on making sure we are recognized as a county-wide chamber, where our mission continues to be to promote business, to promote economic and community development and to serve as a catalyst for improving the overall quality of life in Mason County,” she said. “We’ve worked hard to develop a business education schedule held in our shoulder seasons – fall and spring – because we feel those are critical times that our members are working on their business.” “We offer a full series of Lunch and Learn opportunities for our businesses to learn more about different marketing topics, information technology, data security topics, networking and more. We have a robust Business After Hours schedule for our members to network and socialize professionally. We also have our Leadership Mason County program for professionals in the community to work on professional and personal development. And outside of that, we are involved in supporting entrepreneurs in our community. We have our hands in a lot in our community and we want to make sure that we really are connected.
Most importantly, Brandy and her staff realize that in having a roster of about 500 members in their chamber, that may lead to having 500 questions, or 500 concerns – 500 questions and concerns they are only too happy help solve.
“That is a key thing we do, when someone comes in and says, ‘I don’t know who to ask,’ or ‘do you know who to connect me with,’ we try to help,” she said. “We seek to be a one stop shop, to be a source where an entrepreneur, a business owner, a potential investor in our community, or whoever, can call and ask ‘where do I start,’” said Brandy. “We do our best to make those hand-offs and introductions, and to get them to the people and the resources they need.”