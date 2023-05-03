The motto – a statement of truth, really – for Chopo’s Northside Bar tells it all: “Come for the food, stay for the fun.”
“We feature award-winning hamburgers, chicken wings, late-night food service, fish fries on Fridays, entertainment and a whole lot more,” owner Josh Sagala said of his popular Manistee business, which is kept particularly busy when Josh hosts an impressive line-up of live entertainment during the summer months. “We have a fun, friendly atmosphere. We have great entertainment. We do food service the whole time that we’re open. Our specialty is our burgers, but we also have very good wings, wraps and we make a fantastic salad which has walnuts, cranberries and more.”
Just like the Manistee Lighthouse and Pier that is located several blocks to the west, Chopo’s Northside Bar has long been recognized as a go-to West Michigan icon that draws a faithful crowd to the historic Victorian Port City – especially on those nights when his parking lot is filled with live entertainment and enthusiastic customers.
“I’m very happy with the concert series we have planned for this summer,” Josh said. “On June 24 from 8-11 p.m., the first concert we’ll be having in our parking lot will be with the Whiskey Rebels. And then, on July 1 we’ll have the TC Knuckleheads, followed by Duke and the Studebakers on July 7, Rock Supply on July 8, Working On Famous on July 15, Devon Weaver on July 28 and Onager on July 29. And then on August 5 we’ll have the Local Commuters, on August 11 we’ll have BVO, on August 12 we’ll have Sunset Grove and then the last one for the season will be the Downtowners on August 26 – all from 8-11 p.m., and all free admission.
“We’ll get anywhere from 250 to 500 people for our shows. We rope off our parking lot and our stage is underneath our billboard. Bring your own chair, otherwise just mingle with the crowd. It’s a very fun, friendly environment, safe, out in the open air, the only thing is we’re weather dependent. We bring in everything from country music, to classic rock, to modern – I like classic rock. Onager is one of my favorite bands.
Me? I don’t play music, but I’m a good listener.”
Josh has worked at the bar for 23 years and has owned it seven years. He graduated from Manistee High School in 1997, where he was tagged with the nickname that now identifies his popular business.
“Chopo is my nickname from high school,” he said, laughing. “I wanted to keep my business a little old, and a little new, so I just put my old nickname in front of the name the bar was already known as – so now it’s Chopo’s Northside Bar.”
And what does Chopo stand for? Twist his arm all you want, you won’t find out.
“Chopo is a well-kept secret between three friends,” he said, again laughing. “We have a good, faithful group of people who come in, anywhere from our senior citizens to our kids, who are 21 and 22 years old. We get a good mix. Every December 31 we have our own little countdown and ball drop here. And, like I said, in the summer we bring in a lot of entertainment – good entertainment.” All of which, Josh said, correctly relates to Chopo’s Northside Restaurant motto: “Come for the food, stay for the fun.”