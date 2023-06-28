Man’s best friend is taught best-behavior standards and expectations at Cotten’s Sunset Kennels, Inc., of Ludington.
“Dogs are a work in progress,” said John Cotten, who owns the business along with his wife, Allison. “Once you teach a dog something, that’s a perishable skill and you have to look at it that way. You have to keep training throughout its lifetime, which is not hard to do – maybe five or 10 minutes a day – but you have to keep enforcing things because they are out to make themselves happy, not necessarily you. You always need to have those standards in mind and enforce them. I’ve had a few that had to come back for reinforcement training.”
John and Allison offer various dog training options for clients. This includes group lessons that last for an hour and limit class size to a dozen dogs.The group lessons offer two different classes; basic obedience as well as an advanced off-leash training class. The classes are taught by both John and Allison and the class size is limited to 12 dogs for basic obedience and six dogs for the advanced class. They also offer a board and train option where clients board their dogs with them and they spend the week training the dog while it is there. John and Allison do the training together, and together they take their professional work in a very personal way.
“The dogs need about 15 minutes, and the owners need the rest of the time,” said John. “I pay particular attention to peoples’ hands and what they are doing with the leash - there is a proper way to apply and take off pressure - and the dogs learn from that release of pressure. The leash handling definitely is a skill.”
The business takes in dogs as soon as they are fully vaccinated, which is typically around four months of age, said John.
“We started offering just one-on-one classes, but that was really time consuming,” he said. “So about a year ago we started offering group classes and we’ve had huge success with them. A lot of people really don’t know where to start, and I sort of give them a road map. What I do works for probably 95 percent of the dogs. Our group classes and our advanced classes go for one month. When I do a board and train, that’s generally for one week. Can a dog be fully trained in one week? No, because you have to enforce standards for the rest of the dog’s life. I’m teaching them good manners. Probably the biggest and most important thing is to teach the dogs to quit pulling on their leash. Teaching them recall is important, too, to come back to where you can get hold of them.”
During the regimented group classes, Allison said she and John will meet with the dogs and their handlers once a week, for a month. Cotten’s Sunset Kennels has 29 runs in its boarding unit and it can take in up to 45 dogs, though it has topped out at just 33 or 34. Summer is its busiest time and so, as John said, “... if you have an inkling that you are going to be going out of town and need our services, get it on our calendar now.”
“We do have a waiting list,” said Allison. “We do dog boarding as well as cat boarding. When boarding dogs they do their best to make the animals as comfortable and safe as possible. “We have fenced-in indoor-outdoor runs with raised dog beds and the floors are heated to better keep them warm in the wintertime,” Allison said.
John said the goal of their training and boarding facility is to offer top-notch services. He hopes that Mason County will have the best trained dogs in the country.