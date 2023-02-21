Most importantly, they listen to them. What Sarah and Alex hears in return from their clients inspires them, and helps them to find joy and purpose in what they do. Their goal is to help everyday people find joy through making arts and crafts.
“The things that people are saying is what keeps us going,” Sarah said of her Ludington based business, Faire Heart. “We can definitely tell that the word is getting out because we’re having more and more people stopping in. Our goal is to provide a safe, inspiring and healing environment for people to create in. If they just need a place to escape, we can provide that. If they need a friend, we are that. We love to make a connection with any and all people who stop in.
“It’s been tricky navigating these early stages of finding success after COVID, but we’re getting an amazing response from the community. We feel we’re on the right path, for sure.”
Everything a person needs to know about Faire Heart can be found in its inspirational, joyful two-word calling card.
“The way I explain the meaning of our name is that ‘Faire’ is a French verb that means, ‘to make.’ And ‘art’ is always within the ‘Heart,’” Sarah said. “So it means, ‘To make heart.’”
To better serve their customers, Faire Heart is divided into three distinct locations in and around Ludington.
“Our original location is located at 3754 North Jebavy,” she said. “That’s our working studio, where we have our equipment such as a Laser Cutting / Engraving machine, a CNC machine, as well as a vinyl cutter. This is where we make our custom products that we sell in our boutique and at the Port. Our studio can be reserved for small groups of people. Our second location – which is now our main location – is called Faire Heart Centre. It’s separated into two parts. We have our boutique up front where we sell our finished artisan products, and our large classroom is located in the back of the building. Our third location is our Craft Bar, which offers a taste of what we can accomplish, is located inside The Port at 222 West Ludington Ave,” Sarah said.
Of Faire Heart’s three imaginative and inviting locations, Sarah said it’s their original location on Jebavy where “all the magic happens.”
“Our Studio is essentially our production facility,” she said. “We make custom wood signs of all sizes, and other personalized home decor.
We’ve even started making aluminum signs. All the behind-the-scenes magic happens there. And that location is available for small groups of less than eight people for a totally customized experience. Basically, they can come into our studio and pick a wood sign and personalize it with different stencils and designs and we can cut something custom for them right then and there. We can do things there that we can’t do at our other locations.”
At Faire Heart Centre and their Craft Bar, clients can drop-in to make whatever project they’d like to create, whether they purchase materials produced and sold on-site, or bring in their own materials.
“The main goal is to provide an inspiring space for them, because a lot of times I’ve heard that they have all these craft projects to do, but nowhere to do it, or maybe they just don’t have a clear space to make their projects, which tends to block the creative flow” she said. “They can even bring their sewing machine in and they can work on a quilt because maybe they don’t have a clear table.”