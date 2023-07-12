Wall to wall, Harbor Flooring creates artistically imaginative, aesthetically captivating and long lasting floors that seem almost too good to be true, and certainly almost too good to walk on – but that’s what floors are for, aren’t they?
Long recognized as one of the premier floor furnishing and refurnishing businesses in Western Michigan, the family-owned business has delivered new floors and refinished historic one-of-a-kind floors, for decades.
Located at 3473 West US 10 Highway just east of Ludington, Harbor Flooring is owned and operated by Greg, Kristi and sons Kevin and Joel Griffis. With showrooms that remain constantly stocked with products of durability and reliability, and yet change as product design, color and popularity change, Harbor Flooring “offers full service from start to finish with a large range of products to choose from.”
“Flooring is an integral part of the home, each of our homes are unique and reflect our interests and our personalities and our job is to help people make their house a home,” the family said on its website. “Our expertise in products, colors and design with our friendly family owned, with over 40 years of experience are here to help you with your flooring needs. We only carry quality products that are built to last for your busy household.”
Harbor Flooring’s quality service and reputation has attracted a far-ranging customer base that reaches into Ludington, Scottville, Manistee, Custer, Walhalla, Freesoil, Branch, Fountain, Baldwin, Pentwater, Hart, Mears, Shelby, New Era, Rothbury, Montague, Whitehall and other neighboring communities.
“We serve the community,” said Kristi. “Greg was born and raised in the flooring business. His dad, Roy, began it and it’s been in the family ever since. ‘Start to finish,’ that’s what we tell our customers – we do it all year-round, though summer is our peak season.”
Delivering and installing a never-ending range of new floors for every room in the house isn’t all that the Griffis family does, it also refinishes existing floors that homeowners want preserved. “We sand and finish old floors,” said Kristi, “that’s a big part of our business. My husband spent years covering up hardwood floors in the ‘70s and now he’s taking that carpeting out and refinishing those hardwood floors. That’s a big thing now and it adds value to their house. A floor is a living product, in the summer the boards grow with the moisture and in the winter they contract – and that’s why you get cracks in old hardwood floors – but it is a living product.”
Family business from “start to finish?” You bet, so much so that Kristi chuckles at the notion that “Greg is from Pentwater and I’m from Grand Rapids and we met at a flooring store in Grand Rapids.”
Harbor Flooring’s product lines include hardwood, vinyl, laminate, vinyl planking, carpet, ceramic tile & quartz countertops.
“We make it our mission to complete every job quickly without any stress for the customer. We move your furniture for you, remove the existing floor, install new flooring and replace the furniture in your newly renovated room before you know it."