Looking out over the mesmerizing shoreline of one of Mother Nature’s most teasing and pleasing masterpieces – Hightower Lake near Hesperia – Jon Sauser can finally see a sunny future following more than two years of cloudy uncertainty.
“(We’ve been) just trying to survive, and that’s the truth,” said the gotta’-think-positive owner of the Hightower Waterfront Bar and Grill. “I’ve only owned the bar for two years and three months. Oh yea, (it’s fair to say we’re just looking forward to having a fresh start to a new year), because we went right from COVID, into inflation for restaurants, to an inability to get supplies. We’re looking forward to a new year, with a positive outlook on business and entertainment and being able to provide for our customers.”
Despite facing a number of obstacles after taking over his new business – obstacles that were out of his control – Sauser and his team of 14 employees have worked hard to attract new customers, while encouraging their “regulars” to come back again, and again.
“Some of our upgrades (include our hosting) outdoor concerts,” he said. “We’ve built an outdoor band shell on top of a pontoon stage. Our customers come from all over West Michigan, and we’ve grown that from word-of-mouth.
“When I bought the bar we had a local customer base – which we typically drew from Hesperia, New Era, Rothbury, Shelby, from Hart – but now we get a lot of people from Muskegon and Grand Rapids. The other dynamic that we have going for us is all the lake-living visitors who are up here. There’s so many people who, in the summertime, are from way out of town – from all over – and who have cottages up here on these small lakes and so our summertime traffic is really, really good.
“We’re a family restaurant, a destination place in this part of West Michigan because of the outdoor entertainment. We’re a family-friendly bar and grill. We have bands and live music at least two Saturdays of every month. It’s solid, local (talent), though some bands are from Grand Rapids and Muskegon – classic rock, classic country. In the summer we have outdoor dining on our deck, and we have a huge courtyard that has horseshoes and corn hole.”
Prior to taking ownership of Oceana County-based restaurant/bar, Jon said he had never worked in the restaurant business before – everything was new to him.
“I’ve never been in the restaurant business,” he said. “I grew up in Crystal Valley and graduated from Hart High School. And then I had a 30-year career with major corporations like Barnes and Noble and Michael’s Arts and Crafts, where I did loss prevention. That’s where major corporations (watch for) employment theft and embezzlement. I used to go around to their stores – I had 200 or 300 stores that I would travel to all over the country – and I would do interviews and internal investigations on employees and management theft. I traveled all over the country.”
But all that is in the past as Jon focuses on maintaining a positive atmosphere, and reputation, at his new restaurant near Hesperia.
“I would say the top two things that we’re known for are our perch on Fridays, and our pizzas,” he said. “Those are probably our top two things that we’re known for.”
The restaurant also serves a number of tasty burgers, including ones named Screaming Eagle, Sportster, Knucklehead, Fat Boy, Road King and of course, Classic and Classic Deluxe, as well as several other tasty entrees.