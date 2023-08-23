In helping to preserve the past, Rebecca Berringer is looking forward to the future.
The executive director of the Mason County Historical Society said she is looking forward to a series of events that will take place in the coming days and weeks that will highlight the histories of Ludington and Mason County.
“There’ll be a lot of stuff going on for us and I’m looking forward to all of them,” she said. “They’ll be great ways to learn about the history of this county, have fun understanding our roots and how we were founded – it’s important to remember where we came from, it helps people to feel a sense of unity and belonging in their community.
“Ludington and Mason County are what they are today thanks to so many people who came before us and really helped to shape the development of our community for those who followed and those who will continue to shape it today.”
In reviewing the Historical Society’s upcoming schedule Rebecca talked about Ludington’s ongoing celebration of its Sesquicentennial – its 150th birthday.
“On Aug. 26 we’ll be doing a cemetery tour of the Pere Marquette and Lakeview Cemeteries,” she said. “We’ll have first-person actors there representing different persons who helped create the area in and around Ludington and Mason County – that will be a wonderful event.”
Rebecca said the cemetery tour will cost $20 a ticket and can be purchased at the Historical Society building in downtown Ludington.
“The last cemetery tour was done in 2014 and had about 70 people show up - it was a big hit. Dr. Rick Plummer has written the scripts and is preparing the actors for this wonderful historical program. He does such an amazing job and never seems to slow down.”
“After that, on Sept. 23, we’ll have ‘The Trial of the Century’ at the Historic White Pine Village. This will be a re-enactment of a typical trial from the area from the 1800s and there will be a few local celebrities playing key acting parts that will involve the public by selecting folks to serve on the jury. It will take place right outside the original 1849 Mason County Courthouse.”
Rebecca said that gathering will include an ice cream social. pie baking contest, as well as various historical demonstrations at the village.
“And then, on Oct. 7, we’ll have our Sesquicentennial Ball,” she said. “We’re encouraging people to ‘Dress by the Decade’ and to come to this event and help the Historical Society continue to preserve the history of Ludington and Mason County. This is a fundraiser for the Historical Society at the Stearns Hotel and it’s going to be a wonderful event. It’s up to the people, they don’t have to ‘Dress by the Decade,’ but we’re encouraging them to do just that – it’ll make it all fun. We’re encouraging people to be creative with their (costume) and to come and have a fun time.”
Rebecca continued “... we’ll have the ‘argument heard around the county’ – a debate between Justus Stearns and James Ludington – and Rick is once again writing the script for that. “There will be a dinner, auction items, historical presentation, and dancing for people to enjoy. The ticket cost is $75 a person and $150 a couple. All proceeds go towards the preservation of Mason County history.”
Rebecca said the Historic White Pine Village and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum will remain open through Oct. 21 –Tuesdays through Saturdays – “for people to enjoy its museums and take in all things Mason County.”
“We’re hopeful the locals from our community will enjoy these events, as well as tourists from outside the area,” she said. “We’ll try to have fun with all of these events.”