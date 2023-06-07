The Pizza Lady keeps her own personal pizza toppings simple: “Pepperoni, onions and hot peppers are my favorite toppings,” said Cindy King, owner of Ludington’s fast and friendly Little Caesars Pizza restaurant. “It’s whatever you want, the combinations are limitless.”
Cindy, who very well could ride off into the sunset of retirement “later this year, or early next year,” began her career with Little Caesars “beating out the dough” four decades ago with the legendary pizza king here in Ludington, though she did the same “for a few years upn north” when she was just a teenager.
“It is our 40th anniversary here in Ludington – we opened in June, 1983 – and I came over here as manager,” she said. “Then, in 1999, Inbought it from the owner. I started in Houghton Lake when I was 18 and I got transferred to Grayling, when the owner said, ‘I’m going to build one in Ludington and you’re my top manager, so it’s your choice.’ I took a drive over because I had never been here and I loved it. So I said, ‘sure, I’ll move.’”
For Cindy, moving to Ludington was the move of a lifetime and while she is looking forward to retirement in her immediate future, she also enjoys looking back at a lifetime that defined her professional career.
“I used to toss dough back in the day, but now they have machines that do that prep the dough,” she said, laughing. “We could throw it up and spin it and actually keep it going three, four and five times – it was called ‘beating out the dough.’ You built good arm muscles, that’s for sure. It’s the one thing I miss the most. I miss the old ways.”
But the “old ways” being what they were, Cindy still enjoys what she does today because of the “loyalty” she shares with both her
employees and her customers.
“Loyalty is big to me, it goes both ways,” she said. “My mother was the most loyal person I’ve ever known. She instilled loyalty in me, she taught me to be loyal to my employees so they will be loyal to me and to our business.
“We have a great group of loyal employees. Our management has been here a long time, some have been here more than 20 years. We have a good group of people because they all know each other and they’ve all been working with each other a long time. The core of the people I have working for me are wonderful.”
Whatever your favorite style of pizza is – whatever toppings you enjoy most – rest assured Cindy and her team can deliver, unless of course, you pick it up.
“We have our signature ‘Hot ‘n Ready’s,” she said. “We have so many different specials. There’s our on-line app, there’s a pizza portal where you can come in and put in your code and your pizza will be ready because you paid for it when you were on the app – you can skip the drive through, you can skip the front counter and you can just go right to the portal and get your pizza out.”
And so, what is the best topping on any and all pizzas? For Cindy, that’s easy – loyalty.
“Loyalty to our community, loyalty to our customers and loyalty to our employees has always been tops in my mind,” she said. “And so that’s how I train my people, so they don’t get mad when a customer complains, because to me that’s a good customer – a customer that
complains is a customer who cares about quality, and that’s what we want.”