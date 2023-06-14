One of Ludington’s most trusted and respected businesses has a most colorful past. Its present-day reputation is just as colorful and no doubt its future will be, well you guessed it – colorful.
Beyond the endless array of paint colors that the business stirs up day after day, Ludington Paint and Glass also specializes in glass replacement, screen installation and so much more.
“We’re all about service,” said owner Matt Ewing, who bought the business in 2005 and who has worked there since 1994. “We’re about treating people fairly – every day, not just on ‘special’ days or during holiday sales. Our day-to-day pricing and service mean more to us than anything – being fair, all the time; treating our customers right, all the time.”
Customers from as far away as Stony Lake to the south and Bear Lake to the north regularly travel to Ludington Paint and Glass, especially this time of year when so many home renovation and improvement projects are underway.
“As far as paint and stain go, we cover from decks to halls to walls, and everything in between,” Matt said. “We have epoxies, urethane, and stains – if it needs to be coated, we supply it. We custom color match and can put those matches into spray cans or even caulk.” Day in and day out the Ludington Paint and Glass crew work elbow to elbow with those who construct and repair homes in the area.
“We partner with many area contractors,” he said. “They can call in their order so we have it ready for pickup to keep them going on their jobsite. Homeowners are encouraged to use this time-saving service as well.”
“For glass, we take care of window breakage and seal failure. For instance, if an insulated unit gets fogged up or broken we’ll come out to your house and change it out. We offer both on-site and in-store service to help save you money.”
“We custom build screens and also install screen-porch enclosures, which are one of the hottest additions to a new or existing home. Ludington Paint and Glass installs PGT Eze Breeze, a porch enclosure with self-storing vents that can be raised and lowered from top to bottom. This allows up to 75% ventilation of the screen and provides a barrier against inclement weather and outdoor pests. PGT Eze Breeze offers clean lines and pleasing proportions to complement the style of any home. The 10-mil memory vinyl (used instead of glass) allows for floor-to-ceiling panels without the weight and cost of tempered glass. These screen porches become a part of the outdoor living space – it’s a very popular item in today’s home.”
Over the years Ludington Paint and Glass has provided materials for many newly-constructed homes, and just as many existing homes that are undergoing facelifts, in Mason, Oceana and Manistee counties, and even a few points beyond. Their reputation has spread – and has been appreciated – far and wide.
“The nice thing is, we’re kind of the hub to cover the area between Traverse City and Muskegon,” Matt said. “Our focus is always to service the paint side of the business but add more to our customers’ experience, that is at the core of what we do. Still, it all goes back to the colorful reputation Ludington Paint and Glass has earned over the years. We are the place to go for paint and service, that’s why it’s our tag line – ‘Ludington Paint and Glass- mixing Paint and service since 1948’ and that has never changed.” Stop in and see us!