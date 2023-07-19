Marie Stycos, who served in the medical field for over 40 years, is today helping people find peace during their most difficult days.
“I’m not a counselor, I’m not a lawyer,” Marie said. “I’m an end of life educator, an end of life doula – a non-medical person whose intent is to provide emotional, physical, spiritual, psychological and practical support to people that are in the dying process. I really try to help people to find a path forward that will align with their values. If the spiritual aspect is important, I will certainly help them and support that.
“I try to help people navigate the end of their lives in as good a way as possible. One of my real big passions is to help people understand, to know, what their options and choices are as they start approaching the end of life, to make them as comfortable as possible, to help them accept what is happening and what is about to happen, to help them to be happy, and again, to help them know what their options are because there are options on how you approach your own death and dying.”
Marie said she will sit down face-to-face, communicate over Zoom, get involved in one-on-one interviews, and more.
“ I can work with families and I do community presentations,” she said. “I help people to take a look at their values, what they want, how they envision their end of life, and I assist them in putting as much into place in advance as possible, such as with a durable power of attorney with health care because that’s an especially important document in Michigan.”
Marie worked in the nursing field for 47 years, mostly in the eastern United States and lower Michigan.
“One of the things that I saw, frequently, during my career as a nurse was the difference in how people died and depending on whether they had had conversations with their families and their caregivers about what they would desire, what they would like, what they were willing to tolerate at the end of their life – what they did and did not want,” she said. “If those conversations had happened there’s a lot less stress, distress and chaos as someone approaches end of life and it’s more likely their personal wishes will be followed by others when they reach the point that they can’t make decisions for themselves.
“I try to work with people to customize their plans to what they want. I do not have a cookie-cutter approach, per se. Part of my goal is to help them stay in control – I don’t want to take over – I just want to inform them as to what their choices are, help them put things into place so that what they want is what happens, but I don’t do it all for them.
“I’m a consultant, a coach, a guide and at the moment I’m concentrating on the education side, but I also am able to help with practical support and guidance. My communication with the family is extremely important – family needs to be involved. If any of us suddenly becomes critically ill, or are in an accident where we cannot make decisions for ourselves, no matter our age, it then falls on our loved ones to make our health care decisions and to tell the doctors what to do. But if they don’t know what you want, or what you might have wanted, it causes, like I said, more stress, distress and chaos for the family members. And nobody wants that.”