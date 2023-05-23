For Melissa Reed, owner of ‘Moda – Elevated Fashion by My Sister’s Closet’ in downtown Ludington, fashion is a matter of style with a smile.
“I’m committed to helping each woman who walks through our doors to feel welcome, and to walk out feeling fabulous, feeling like a million bucks, feeling well-dressed and confident that she’s going to look great,” Melissa said. “I love it, it’s a passion project for me. I have a wonderful staff and they’re equally committed to the beauty and the principles behind the store, and to its success. I love what we have created. We set out to make it look like, feel like, be displayed like and smell like a first-rate store, and I think we’ve been pretty successful.
We chose the name ‘Moda’ because we wanted to focus on the fact that there was a certain style that is available at our store that simply isn’t available most anywhere else. When we came up with this name we knew it was an ‘ah-ha’ moment, we knew we had the right word, and we kept ‘Elevated Fashion by My Sister’s Closet’ to say exactly that.
“So that is the vision that is carried out at ‘Moda,’ which means style in Italian and in Spanish. And we really kind of wanted to talk about style. We decided to bring just the best of the best clothing, and seek out the best of the best.”
Melissa said she has built her store one year at a time, and one fashion at a time, to reflect her own “personal preferences.”
“I love beautiful handbags,” she said. “I love beautiful footwear. I love beautiful clothing. In western Michigan there aren’t many places where you can buy national brands by well-known designers. We really focus on seeking those things out and in order to do that we team with literally thousands of women who consign their clothing, handbags and shoes with us, from all over the Midwest, and indeed from all over the country.”
Melissa said much of ‘Moda’s’ inventory is brand new, and has never been worn.
“Many things still have their original tags on them,” Melissa said. “Generally speaking, we have them at 50 percent of retail. We do a great deal of research and are familiar with their value. It’s an absolute win-win-win situation because it’s a win for the woman who is giving up those treasures, it’s a win for the woman who is buying those treasures and it’s a win for our store.”
All her life and from hither to yon and all points between, Melissa has always enjoyed seeking out such treasures in other consignment shops.
“The thrill of the deal never really left me,” she said. “We like sharing our good deals. We opened as ‘My Sister’s Closet’ and that’s because I have a sister – she’s only a year older I am – and when we were growing up it was very common for me to raid her closet and vice versa.
“I’m also very committed to the principle of sisterhood and of women being sources of encouragement to each other. So, we say the word ‘sister’ several times a day in one context or another and that is a subtle reminder that women need and deserve the support of other women. It’s important to me for that to be part of our name – ‘sister’. When we went to this new, smaller location, it became a subtle reminder of that – the spirit of ‘sisterhood.’”