One word describes the Oakview Medical Care Center: Home.
Home – where a person is wrapped in comfort and care, peace and protection, and where friends and family are always welcome to sit and share memories and meals – is “where we try to treat everybody like family,” said Administrator Jannice Lamm.
“We really focus on quality of care,” Jannice said. “We have a good group here – a good staff – that really cares, a lot, for our residents. We try to make sure that all our residents needs are met. Quality of life is really a main focus for us. Oakview is a great place to work, and to reside as a resident.
“We're licensed for 96 beds, but right now we have 19 on hold, so our capacity now is 76 beds. Our current census is 68 or 69, though we could take more patients on if we had more staff. We have an activities department whose staff makes sure our residents are occupied and gets their interests met.”
Jannice said while many of Oakview's residents live in the care center as long-term residents, others are there for rehab and once that is completed, they then go back home.
“I have been with Oakview inching toward 28 years and I've been the administrator since 2015,” she said. “I've seen a lot of changes. I think we have evolved with the times. We try to evolve with what the staff needs to be successful, as well the different wants and needs that our residents have.
“I know that when I started almost 28 years ago computers were not as big of a thing like the Smartphones and the iPads and making sure that everyone has connectivity – now we make sure that everybody has the ability to connect to WiFi and have what they need. Our residents have TVs in their rooms. We change with the times, as we need to.”
And what about that whole pandemic hurdle that tripped up many?
“We got through it,” she said. “It was tough, but we had a lot of plans in place. We're supposed to have plans in place just in case anything like that would ever happen. Of course, we thought it would never happen, but it certainly did. But, we had extra supplies in place, we had contracts in place, so we did pretty well. It definitely was scary, but we made it through.”
Call it a pledge, or call it a promise, here's what Jannice and her co-workers proudly and passionately say to those they invite into the home that is the Oakview Medical Care Center: “We promote, encourage and support each resident’s individual dignity, privacy, rights and independence; we strive to create a home-like environment which preserves and upholds each resident’s quality of life; we seek to maximize each resident’s level of function, with the ultimate goal of enabling them to return home to their family and community.”
They continue: “Oakview is more than the brick and mortar of our building; more than furnishings and beds and equipment. Oakview is our people – our professional, administrative and service staff. Each and every employee is committed to enhancing the quality of life of our residents and helping create a positive, caring environment … like family.”