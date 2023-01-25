Back then, “I was a sponge and had no fear.” Here and now, “We listen. We design. We print.”
Short and simple statements, to be sure, but in those few words are encased a treasure trove of life and business world lessons that are rooted in a wealth of knowledge from previous and current co-workers, experience, talent and a commitment to every phase of change from mechanical ages through today’s digital technology.
“We offer traditional printing, envelopes, business cards, brochures etc,” Mary said. “We also create and produce large format printing. We can print a picture 4-feet wide if you need it. We do vinyl lettering, signs, stickers, banners and create websites. ‘Anything visual,’ is what I tell people, whether it’s paper, t-shirt or the computer screen, or something in between.
“We like to know our client. Knowing them helps us better understand their needs. Design and its counterpart of printing is subjective, so it’s not uncommon to help clients with solutions they may not have thought of. We listen. We design. We print.”
Mary began her career in 1976 at the Oceana Herald as a freshman high school co-op student.
“I’m grateful for the experiences and graphic knowledge mentored by a great group of people at the my first job at the Oceana Herald, and later Herald-Journal,” she said. “They were true professionals in their craft. I gleaned so many work processes and understandings that I still use today. Creating graphics was very mechanical back then. Physically making ads with paper and wax – cut and paste is not just a computer term. Because I was young, it wasn’t difficult for me as each transition happened. I credit that with the huge jump-start I had on the computer at age 15, in 1976. Early on, working in my field, I was usually the youngest of my colleagues. I was a sponge and had no fear. Credit goes to programming in Unix at the Herald, and not knowing I was programming.”
Mary said she entered the workforce in Grand Rapids and Detroit, where she gained knowledge and experiences working for smaller print shops, as well as large corporations.
“I went out on my own in 1995 … (and) I’ve been self employed since then,” she said. “In the mid 90s graphic design became ‘desktop publishing.’ The person at the computer was now responsible for the type, layout, design, creating the ‘mechanics’ of an entire page, that needed to be print ready for the press – many hats that one person wore. In early days those processes would require specialization of each step by several skilled people. Because of the changes in technology, especially printing presses, I’m able to design and print in-house. I’m not sure I’d be printing if I also needed to be a mechanic for the traditional presses.”
Mary received her General Education Bachelors degree from Aquinas College, but never worked outside the print and graphics industry.
“It was a lucky day for me when Maxine Huggard – third-generation family owner of the Oceana Herald – and Dick Lound gave me my first job,” Mary said. “It’s been a lifetime career in which I’ve never really had to work. I enjoy working with young people in my business today, with hopes they learn the craft of the printing – as varied as it is – and those experiences carry them through their lifetime.”