In being a good neighbor, Gabby Lesinski is only too happy to point out who her good neighbors are when it comes to explaining where her Pomeroy Floral Designs business is located in Ludington.
“I’m on Jebavy, right across from the new Captain Chuck’s building,” she said. “I’m in the same plaza as Harbor Freight, and Mancinos.”
And so it goes with Gabby – an endearing nickname of Gabrielle – her neighbors and her customers all have one thing in common: all are her friends.
“People get really excited about Spring, with all the blooming plants, the Easter Lilies, for sure,” Gabby said. “We offer flower arrangements, plants, wedding, florals, suit rentals, gift items and more. I want them to know that we can fulfill any needs of an average, local florist.
“Unique plants are one of our niches as well as long-lasting floral arrangements. I receive calls from customers almost weekly telling me how long their floral arrangements last. I have some really unique plants that other people don’t and I’m really able to be a help with those aspects and give advice as to how best to take care of your plants and floral arrangements.”
Though Gabby offers shelf after shelf of other item in her boutique – things like candles, seed-sprouting kits, stuffed animals, different types and sizes of pots and planters, and more – it’s her small tropical forests of exotic plants that has her customers – her friends – coming back day after day.
“I have this really cool one – it’s my most favorite, ever – called a Ming Aralia, and it looks like a giant bonsai,” she said with a sense of childlike excitement in her voice. A Ming Aralia, which is native to Polynesia and India, is an exotic plant that can grow to be several feet tall in its native soil, but is fully adaptable to indoor growth and care in Michigan.
There are blooming plants for every season, but this spring we will be bringing in some customer favorites. This will include hyacinths, tulips, azaleas, calla lilly, Easter lillies and more.
Gabby’s friendly demeanor, the friendly greeting she offers to one person after another, is shared with her plants – after all, they too share life all that is around them.
“I think it’s so cool that the Earth gives us these things and that we can make stuff out of them,” she said. “I always knew that I was kind of a creative person, but you just never really know where it might take you. It was something that I really felt passionately about and I just can’t believe that I can do it as a job. It’s kind of exciting when you find ‘that thing’ for yourself.”
To learn more about Gabby’s business go to Pomeroyfloraldesigns.com