Quinn Chiropractic is a healing center for the ages – all ages.
Owner Dr. Quinn delivers pain liberating service to young and old alike at her Ludington clinic, including prenatal, postnatal and pediatric chiropractic care, cranial and soft tissue therapy, and of course, a full range of chiropractic procedures expected and appreciated by her patients.
“I do a lot of family care,” said Dr. Quinn. “ I work with newborns and children, all the way up to our elderly. I see a little bit of everyone. Every person has their own pain – their own reason – for coming to see me, though chiropractic can be more than just trying to impact and help alleviate pain. For the little ones, in can be to help treat ear infections. I see people who suffer from heartburn. It can be for a lot of different things that are going on inside our bodies. With babies, it’s a little more gentle.
“Everyone’s different, especially with adults. I always say I have a big bag of tricks, because I have a lot of different ways I can work with someone. If someone prefers a more manual, hands-on adjustment, I can do that, but I also can do lighter adjustments, or use different techniques to help someone because everyone is different.
“That’s why I always tell my patients when I work on their bodies, I do what’s best for their bodies, and I do what’s best for and what works for them,” she said. “I try to make everything individualized for that person. I want people to be the best that they can be, and to be pain-free. Yes, everyone is different, so every treatment has to be different.”
Dr. Quinn has been in practice since 2010. She opened here in Ludington in 2020. The successes she has enjoyed the past few years – and continued interactions of the healing with her loyal patients – have prompted her to find a new home, a new home right here in Ludington.
“Soon, we’re going to be moving to a different location – hopefully in July – to 924 E. Ludington Avenue,” said Dr. Quinn. “I’m looking forward to that. I’m looking to bring in massage and/or other treatments that will help my patients.”
Dr. Quinn attended Central Michigan University, with a concentration in health sciences. From there, she attended Palmer College of Chiropractic, the founding school of Chiropractic. After graduating from chiropractic college in 2010, she moved back to Michigan where she has been practicing since. Today, Dr. Quinn and her husband, Blaine, and their children Will, Mason and Zoe, “keep busy by spending time outdoors, having movie nights and spending time with friends and family.” Dr. Quinn said she “feels truly blessed to live in, to serve my community and raise my family in such a wonderful area.”
Quinn Chiropractic is currently open three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – though she does make herself available to provide her expert services other hours by appointment.
“I typically tell people to reach out and let me know their needs, and I’ll do my best to help them,” she said. “I also offer on-line booking where a person can go and schedule their appointments on-line.
To reach Dr. Quinn on-line go to Quinnchiropratic.com