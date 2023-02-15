With a much-earned reputation for providing comprehensive health care that is visionary in the 21st century, staff at the Riemer Eye Center remind their patients – and all area residents, young and old, for that matter – that being proactive to potential eye health issues is, well, eye opening.
And just as it is with your heart, lungs, teeth and all other parts of your body, maintaining healthy eyes begins with maintaining a regular schedule to having them examined by the extensively trained and certified staff at the Riemer Eye Center.
“Good eye health is essential for people of all ages, and regular eye exams play a critical role in maintaining it,” said Dr. Brandon Riemer. The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) recommends that everyone get an eye exam at least once a year to detect and prevent eye diseases and vision problems. “We offer expert care and the latest technology to help you keep your vision healthy and clear,” Dr. Riemer added.
So, who should get regular eye exams? That’s easy – the person looking back at you in the mirror.
“Everyone should get regular eye exams, regardless of age or health status,” said Dr. Riemer. Children should have their first eye exam at the age of 6 months, followed by additional exams at age 3 and before starting school. Adults by age 40 should have a complete eye exam at least once (a year) and more often if they have a family history of eye disease, wear contacts or glasses, or have other risk factors. Adults age 60 and above should have an eye exam at least once per year.
Dr. Riemer explains that eye exams play a crucial role in detecting and preventing vision problems and eye diseases. “During an exam, the eye doctor will check for conditions such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, and presbyopia. They will also look for eye diseases, such as glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. Which are all common causes of vision loss and blindness. These conditions can be prevented or treated if detected early through regular eye exams.”
With locations in Ludington, Manistee and Cadillac, Riemer Eye Center offers the most complete and cutting-edge eye care anywhere in Michigan. Riemer Eye Center is also the only surgical and medical eye practice in Mason and Manistee Counties. Buoyed by a highly-trained and friendly staff of professionals ready to serve their patients, the center provides care for cataracts, diabetic, dry eye, general eye care, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and more.
While the staff at the Riemer Eye Center treats thousands of patients every year, first-time patients will be assured that their exam will begin with a technician recording their complete medical history, checking their vision, intraocular pressure, as well as any other tests the doctor may need or has ordered. Your glasses will be checked and a refraction will be done to determine if there has been a change in your prescription. The doctor will evaluate your test results and examine the health of your eyes to determine if any medical problems exist or the need for a new prescription. Most importantly, you should expect the doctor to discuss the findings of the exam and any necessary treatment options.