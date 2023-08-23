In the world of self improvement and self awareness, everything under the sun can be found under one roof at Safari Sun, located at 3843 W. US-10 in Pere Marquette Township.
The polite and professionally trained staff at Safari Sun make it a one-stop destination where those who walk through its doors will discover a beauty salon, health spa and even a social networking center where customers can share common bonds – where even just one visit to
Safari Sun will deliver one of the most exhilarating and all-inclusive experiences to be found anywhere.
One visit? That might be an impossibility because after just one visit, you’ll want to return again, and again.
For you first-timers to Safari Sun we want to tell you – as if you don’t already know – that taking care of yourself is important and there’s not a lot of time in your busy schedule to visit various salons for all your personal needs. You don’t have to because Safari Sun has everything you want, again, “under one roof.” In addition to tanning, we offer hair services, nails, facials, waxing and ear piercing. Our professional, certified staff will make you feel comfortable during your visit and you’ll leave feeling refreshed and beautiful. Our welcome mat is for everyone –women, men and children.
Our hair stylists understand your hair is an expression of who you are, so let them put their talents and experience to work in creating a new style or cut. Are you thinking about an entire new look? Is it time to explore a perm? Well, the latter – perms – have come a long way and are much gentler on your hair. Various color options are offered at Safari Sun, too, from full color, to highlights. And if you need an “updo” for a formal event, including a wedding, stop in and let our experienced stylists create your perfect look.
We can assist you with your tanning pleasures, too. Get that healthy glow and start your base tan in a standard bed. And then, for just a few dollars more, try the stand up unit, or the Mega Bed, which has four high pressure facials, shoulder and side tanners for an even tan. Many affordable tanning packages are available, including our VIP membership. New beds coming soon. We carry Australian Gold tanning products, which are some of the best you can buy.
And if you’re simply looking for a relaxing massage, we can do that, too. We believe a massage from a skilled and certified therapist is the perfect way to de-stress. Our pros use hot towels and their hot stone therapy helps increase circulation and metabolism, while easing your muscles. The smooth, flat, heated stones are placed on specific parts of your body, such as the back, stomach, hands or feet and often relieve pain.
Also, consider our new Venus Versa treatments. Laser hair removal uses Intense Pulsed Light with SmartPulse to get down to the deepest
layers of the skin and destroy hair follicles. Our Acne Reduction treatments uses a combination of blue light, which destroys acne-causing
bacteria, and red light, which reduces existing inflammation. Also, tighten and/or resurface your skin with NanoFractional Radio Frequency that delivers energy through the skin’s surface and rebuilds collagen. You can even have cellulite and stretch marks taken care of with one of their body treatments.
Oh yeah, and we don’t want to forget that with all the exciting new products available for nails, you’ll want to stop in for a spa manicure.
Choose from Shellac, Gel, or regular, and consider a color you’ve never tried before. Nothing is more relaxing than soaking your feet in warmth, so pamper yourself with a spa pedicure. Safari Sun has so many ways to relax you — including facials. We have three massage therapists. We also offer complete waxing services for your entire body, and ear piercing that can be done quickly right here on site.
Also available, permanent Jewelry.